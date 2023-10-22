WPP’s Head Of Talent Heads To Recruitment Firm Williams International

Macey Barton (left), the former head of talent at WPP, has joined Williams International as a partner.

Barton will be looking to add extra firepower to the firm’s leadership and management searches with her experience and network.

After spending the past seven years leading Talent Acquisition across the group of WPP companies, and with more than 15 years of executive recruitment experience, Barton will deepen and broaden the reach of Williams International across the entire marketing communications spectrum.

Nick Williams (right), who came seventh in B&T’s Best of the Best Recruiters list and was Williams International’s founding partner said, “Macey is one the best briefed, best networked, and most insightful talent specialists in ANZ. I’ve always admired her and have been waiting for the right time to bring her into the business. She’ll be a huge asset to our clients and candidates. She’s an incredible judge of talent, she builds valuable, enduring and productive relationships and she’s utterly committed to getting results. Most importantly though, she’s a lot of fun to work with and I’m excited to partner with her.”

At WPP, Macey established and ran a talent function over a group spanning 60 companies. She is an industry insider with insight and connections across the entire marketing communications field, having led searches across creative, digital, media, consulting and research.

Of the new partnership, Barton said “Williams International was responsible for many of our most successful leadership placements at WPP and I’ve always respected Nick’s insight and approach. His reputation and relationships amongst the leaders in our industry have been forged over time and I’m excited to partner with him to help take Williams International forward.”