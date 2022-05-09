WPP Will Pay Costs If American Staff Have To Travel For Abortions

In reaction to Roe VS Wade media agency WPP has announced it will be updating its healthcare packages for US staff to include funding for health-related travel including abortion.

Women’s reproduction rights are currently on the line in The United States after Politico leaked a draft that suggested the landmark 1973 Roe V Wade ruling that protects women’s abortion rights could be overturned.

Since there have been mass protests in the street and outcry all over social media with women just wanting the legal rights to their own bodies.

However, Capitol Communications has reported that WPP has been quick to react to this potential change.  In an email obtained by Ad Age, CEO Mark Read (main photo) wrote: “We don’t know the full details or impact of these potential changes in reproductive rights yet but we do know we want our people to have the same health coverage regardless of where they live.

“WPP is therefore updating its benefits plan to provide funding for travel that allows consistent access to healthcare and resources, including abortion care.”

Basically, WPP is standing by its female employees and offering an updated healthcare option to accommodate their needs.

Here at B&T, we love to see it!

