WolfKing Makes Progress With New Audi Commercial

Sydney creative agency WolfKing has created a new commercial for Audi to launch the all-electric Q8 e-tron in Australia.

The commercial centres around Audi’s positioning of “Progress you can feel” and is part of the global ‘Storyteller’ series.

The commercial features designer, innovator and Audi ambassador Hayden Cox. Cox is a designer and the founder of Haydenshapes high-performance surfboards, with his latest project focusing on incorporating wool into the thermal layer of his wetsuits.

These innovations align perfectly with Audi’s ethos of reimagining what’s possible and platform of progress you can feel. The Q8 e-tron being the latest vehicle from Audi to create a tangible, emotional connection with our drivers, something that truly resonates with each of them.

The commercial was directed by Ben Briand from Collider who had previously worked with WolfKing and Audi on their Scary Beautiful campaign for the Audi S Range.

Audi Australia’s marketing communications lead, Kit Bashford, said: “The launch of the Q8 e-tron is incredibly exciting for us. To be able to create such a beautiful piece for this featuring long-time ambassador and friend, Hayden Cox, is such a positive way to launch in Australia.”

“Hayden is an inspiration to work with. He’s curious, innovative and always looking to challenge conventions. The parallels between Hayden’s work and Audi are obvious,” said WolfKing creative partner Jason Woelfl.

“We’re honoured to partner with Audi again on this latest campaign. It’s a privilege to be invited to add to Audi’s global storyteller series,” said WolfKing creative partner Dave King.

The global storyteller series has also featured actor Regé-Jean Page and journalist, author and television host Elaine Welteroth.

Credits:

Company: Audi Australia

Audi Marketing Communications – Kit Bashford

Audi Senior Marketing Executive – Brand and Product: Vanda Lima

Audi Senior Marketing Executive – Brand and Product: Mick Colgan

Creative agency: WolfKing

Creative partners: Jason Woelfl, Dave King

Executive Producer: Amanda Collins

Production Company: Collider

Director: Ben Briand

Executive Producer: Olivia Hantken

Producer: Ben Scandrett-Smith

1st AD: Nikki Long

DOP: Tim Tregoning

Stills: Miles Pitt

DOP Surfing: Tyge Landa

Edit and Post Production: Adam Wills

Sound: Damien Wadell @ Massive Music

Voice Director: Ralph Van Dijk




