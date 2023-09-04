whiteGREY Names Nerida Murphy As Design Director

Creative technology agency whiteGREY has announced the appointment of Nerida Murphy (lead image) to the newly created role of design director.

Murphy will lead whiteGREY’s brand design offering and further elevate the level of craft within the agency.

Chad Mackenzie, chief creative officer, whiteGREY said Murphy’s impressive background and track record of pushing the boundaries of design brings a new creative perspective to the team.

Mackenzie said: “We love Nerida’s perspective on design and her belief in how design can help tell a compelling brand story and influence customer experience. Her passion and craft are second to none and she has already made a positive impact on the creative output. As we continue to grow and expand our creative capabilities Nerida is poised to play a pivotal role in elevating our brand design offering as well as our creative offering as a whole.”

Murphy previously held creative leadership roles at FutureBrand Australia and at Re (M&C Saatchi). She has also led her own design business bringing an impressive level of valuable business experience and the importance of cross-team collaboration to build trusting client relationships and deliver world-class creative work, to whiteGREY. She has worked on some of Australia’s most iconic brands, including Optus where she successfully led a team of designers, writers and strategists as the brand evolved from a telco into an entertainment provider.

On her new role Murphy said: “I am extremely passionate about creating human-centred, purpose driven brand designs that connect, with deep meaning, to their audiences. Joining whiteGREY’s team was a no-brainer for me, the agency bursts with creative power and its client roster is varied and impressive… I can’t wait to see what growth in brand value and elevating customer experience we can achieve through brand design.”

Murphy will work across whiteGREY’s national client portfolio alongside Chad Mackenzie and the creative team.

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1773 votes Vote