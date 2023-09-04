whiteGREY Names Nerida Murphy As Design Director

whiteGREY Names Nerida Murphy As Design Director
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Creative technology agency whiteGREY has announced the appointment of Nerida Murphy (lead image) to the newly created role of design director.

    Murphy will lead whiteGREY’s brand design offering and further elevate the level of craft within the agency.

    Chad Mackenzie, chief creative officer, whiteGREY said Murphy’s impressive background and track record of pushing the boundaries of design brings a new creative perspective to the team.

    Mackenzie said: “We love Nerida’s perspective on design and her belief in how design can help tell a compelling brand story and influence customer experience. Her passion and craft are second to none and she has already made a positive impact on the creative output. As we continue to grow and expand our creative capabilities Nerida is poised to play a pivotal role in elevating our brand design offering as well as our creative offering as a whole.”

    Murphy previously held creative leadership roles at FutureBrand Australia and at Re (M&C Saatchi). She has also led her own design business bringing an impressive level of valuable business experience and the importance of cross-team collaboration to build trusting client relationships and deliver world-class creative work, to whiteGREY. She has worked on some of Australia’s most iconic brands, including Optus where she successfully led a team of designers, writers and strategists as the brand evolved from a telco into an entertainment provider.

    On her new role Murphy said: “I am extremely passionate about creating human-centred, purpose driven brand designs that connect, with deep meaning, to their audiences. Joining whiteGREY’s team was a no-brainer for me, the agency bursts with creative power and its client roster is varied and impressive… I can’t wait to see what growth in brand value and elevating customer experience we can achieve through brand design.”

    Murphy will work across whiteGREY’s national client portfolio alongside Chad Mackenzie and the creative team.



    How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
    1773 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    whiteGREY

    Latest News

    VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia
    • Media

    VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia

    VMO has today announced the launch of its office media network across Australia, with 100 locations in the ground and growing to 300 by the end of 2024. VMO is disrupting the office media space, pioneering a next-gen screen network within premium A/B buildings spanning Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Canberra. The new network […]

    OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS
    • Marketing

    OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS

    The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today launched the first Out of Home industry-wide automated insertion order tool, OASIS (Outdoor Advertising Standardised Integration System). The cloud-based platform was built in consultation with the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) Outdoor Futures Council (OFC) and OMA members, to standardise and streamline the campaign buying and verification process. “The […]

    TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative
    • Media

    TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative

    Official Life Insurance Partner of the AFLW, TAL, has launched the TAL Assister Program to help motivate and encourage AFLW athletes on and off the field. The TAL Assister Program provides a visible and tangible way for fans across the country to positively engage with AFLW athletes, with fans able to submit their messages of […]

    Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram
    • Media

    Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram

    Network 10’s Julia Morris took to Instagram over the weekend to tell her 300,000-strong Instagram following that she would be voting Yes in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum. However, while there were a number of supporters in her comment section, there were far more detractors. “You’re fabulous Julia but everyone is getting so tired […]

    Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer
    • Advertising

    Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer

    Independent creative agency Town Square has appointed experienced strategist Jeff Malone as its new chief strategy officer. Malone joins Town Square from Cummins & Partners where he was chief strategy officer in Melbourne. He has also worked at TBWA and DDB in Australia and had senior roles at Mullen Lowe in the US and at […]