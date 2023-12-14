WeAre8 Releases inaugural Impact Wrap for 2023

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



WeAre8, the world’s only sustainable social media app, has released its inaugural Impact Wrap for 2023, putting more money back into the pockets of citizens, charities, and climate change projects than ever before.

Some highlights include:

● US$2,000,000 shared back with the total 8 community from watching brand videos

● US$423,671 paid directly to charities from the ads viewed and money paid forward
on the app by Citizens

● 18,000+ trees planted and more than 17 climate change projects supported in partnership with Ecologi

Sue Fennessy, founder and global CEO, WeAre8 said: “Our 2023 Impact Wrap reflects 12-months of incredible collective impact from the 8 community. We know a large percentage of people come to WeAre8 every day to make a positive contribution to the world and address big problems through small collective action. These results demonstrate what a social platform, built to redirect billions of dollars back to people and charities, can achieve when you make having a positive impact on the world easy, fun, and
rewarding.

“By putting people at the economic centre of our digital advertising model, we recognise their power to change the world and are mobilising humanity in a way our society needs more than ever before. All while delivering  transformational results for brands.

“As more and more people join the 8 community, we look forward to growing our collective impact this time next year.”

The charities that WeAre8 support span eight categories that address animal welfare, climate, education, equality, health, peace, poverty, and water.

In partnership with Ecologi, WeAre8 neutralises the carbon emitted from all digital advertising on the app.

Over the last 12 months, this has seen climate projects supported across the world ranging from deforestation efforts in Colombia, wind-powered projects in Mexico, distributing energy-efficient cooking stoves in Tanzania, capturing waste biogas in Turkey to turn it into clean energy and much more.

WeAre8 ushers in a new era of social media – a home base that supports the community economically and emotionally and makes it fun and easy to take collective action at a scale.

On WeAre8, authenticity is valued over trends, there is zero tolerance for hate and 60 per cent of advertising revenue is shared back with the community, charity, and in support of climate change solutions with every video ad viewed.

WeAre8 is available to download in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and most recently the USA.




