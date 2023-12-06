Wavemaker Promotes James Boardman To Chief Strategy Officer

Wavemaker Australia has promoted James Boardman (lead image) to the newly created role of chief strategy officer, responsible for leading the agency’s strategy and planning practice across all five Australian offices and Auckland, New Zealand.

Overseeing all output across Wavemaker’s diverse client portfolio, Boardman will ensure clients get to grips with the rapid changes affecting the media landscape while bringing the full force of Wavemaker and GroupM’s data capabilities to the creation of new growth opportunities for their brands.

In his previous role as APAC growth strategy partner, Boardman played a key part in local, regional and global pitches, and he will continue to provide support for Wavemaker’s Asia-Pacific strategy community.

Over his decade-plus career with Wavemaker, he has led the local launch of the agency’s Provocative Planning system and spearheaded the rollout of Architect – a world first AI-powered multi-audience channel planning tool, among other key contributions.

Wavemaker chief growth and product officer James Hier said: “Boardy is genuinely passionate about Wavemaker’s mission to positively provoke growth for our clients and is constantly inspiring our teams and our clients to push the boundaries of media craft and innovation. Tapping into his regional experience – including new thinking and approaches being rolled out in Asia – he will help elevate our work to be more holistic and high impact in driving client growth.”

Boardman added: “I’m excited to work with a diverse range of our most important clients and help them shape the next phase of their media strategy and planning. I’m keen to lean heavily into our amazing global network and both import and export new innovations, approaches and ways of thinking about the media landscape and how we use it to connect businesses to their consumers.”