WARC Study: Highly Awarded Creative Ideas Are Significantly More Effective
Each year WARC tracks the results of the top global and regional award shows for creativity, media and effectiveness for the WARC Rankings.
To assess how often creative work is also effective, and to uncover the main characteristics of ideas that are highly awarded for both creativity and effectiveness, WARC has analysed the results data from the creative and effectiveness awards shows tracked by WARC Rankings between 2015 and 2019. The findings are now published in WARC’s latest research, The Health of Creativity.
Amy Rodgers, Managing Editor, Research and Rankings, WARC, comments:”There’s been a lot of discussion around the effect of short-term strategies on long-term brand health.
“With this in mind, we’ve compared data from the WARC Rankings to see how many creative ideas were subsequently awarded for effectiveness, and if highly awarded campaigns for creativity were more likely to be effective, i.e. if awarded creativity increases, does effectiveness do the same? We also wanted to surface any insights from these highly successful ideas to help brands and agencies going forward.”
A total of 2,391 creatively awarded ideas from around the world were analysed by WARC, of which only 18% (431) were subsequently awarded for effectiveness.
However, when comparing highly awarded ideas for creativity, i.e. the 415 ideas that have made it into the WARC Creative 100 Rankings between 2015-2019, the proportion of these ideas that were subsequently awarded for effectiveness, rose to 39 per cent (162).
These 71 best of the best ideas, were analysed with the following five characteristics emerging:
- Highly creative and effective ideas are more than twice as likely to lead with TV as any other channel
- More than half (54 per cent) of highly creative and effective ideas use emotion as a creative strategy
- 63 per cent of highly creative and effective ideas aim to build brand equity
- 56 per cent of highly creative and effective ideas drive sales
- Over 78 per cent of highly creative and effective ideas drive social buzz and PR
Creative commitment, a new planning tool and composite measure introduced in The Effectiveness Code, a 2020 report from WARC and LIONS, correlates very tightly with effectiveness. Campaigns are more effective in terms of sales, brand building, market share and profit, the longer their duration, the more numerous their media channels, and the higher their overall spend.
This new Health of Creativity report shows that highly creative and effective ideas, i.e. those ranked in both WARC’s Creative 100 and Effective 100, have a higher level of creative commitment (7.7) compared to other awarded campaigns (5.9).
In terms of sectors, findings included in the report reveal that over half (57 per cent) of the highly creative ideas from the telecommunications sector were also awarded for effectiveness. Some 55 per cent of pharma & healthcare, and 50 per cent of financial services ideas were also effective.
Health of Creativity follows the recent publication of Marketing Through Volatility, a series of reports uncovering key creative, media and effective insights from the most awarded campaigns of 2020 so far, as well as the strategies of brands that were notable in their response to the volatility of the past 12 months. Download here a sample of these reports.
The full 2021 WARC Rankings – Creative 100, Media 100, Effective 100 – will be published in November when all 2020 wins have been awarded.
Please login with linkedin to commentWarc
Latest News
Amanda Gorman Becomes First Ever Poet On The Cover Of Vogue
Amanda Gorman, who read her poem The Hill We Climb at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, has become the first poet to be featured on the cover of VOGUE. Gorman is a 23 year old Harvard graduate and the first ever National Youth Poet Laureate. She gained international attention with a reading of her poem The Hill […]
Val Morgan: Easter Brings Biggest Cinema Audiences Since Before Pandemic
Val Morgan doubled-down on last week’s spectacular results posting a record-breaking Easter period, with over 1.6 million Australians visiting the cinema in the last full week (1-7 Apr 2021). The strong performance was the best full-week performance seen since January 2020, with a huge 44% of these audiences in the hard-to-reach 18-39 demographic. Family titles […]
Ryan Reynolds’ Satan Returns In Hellishly Fun Work For Mint Mobile
One of the ads of 2020 was an effort – created by Ryan Reynold’s creative agency Maximum Effort – for US dating site Match. The spot, which you can watch again in full at the bottom of this article, starred Satan and the Prince of Darkness’ tribulations of finding love in the pandemic age. And […]
Dentsu Italy Releases ‘The Women’s Body Issue’ White Paper Into Gender Equality In Adland
Italian creative agency The Big Now/mcgarrybowen (dentsu Italy) has released The Women’s Body Issue, a white paper dedicated to gender equality in adland. According to the white paper, women face a lack of representation in all areas of the industry. Women make up 44 four per cent of sport participants, but only recieve four per […]
Publicis-Owned Epsilon Announces Support For Unified ID 2.0
Publicis Groupe and The Trade Desk today announced that they are joining forces to ensure their advertising clients can continue to build direct and individual relationships with their customers in a cookie-less world, while also protecting consumer privacy. With the imminent deprecation of third-party cookies on some platforms, and the associated loss of brand contact with […]
KWP! Launches Brand Identity For Adelaide’s Winter Festival, Illuminate
The brand identity and website created by customer experience agency, KWP!, in collaboration with South Australia’s new annual winter event, Illuminate Adelaide, went live on Thursday as part of the launch of the event’s program highlights. The work is the result of months of close collaboration with Illuminate Adelaide Co-Founders and Creative Directors Rachael Azzopardi […]
Hype DC Celebrates Sneaker Culture In New Campaign
Hype DC has today launched the Sneakertellers campaign, celebrating sneaker culture in Australia and New Zealand by encouraging enthusiasts to share their sneaker stories and memories. The campaign brings together a collective of influential sneaker lovers within the Hype DC community of artists, musicians, athletes, designers and creators to tell their personal stories of style, […]
Women Leading Tech: MiQ’s Annie Marendaz On The Importance Of Listening To Women In The Workplace
In preparation for B&T’s Women Leading Tech awards, we’re speaking to some of the industry’s most inspiring female leaders. Annie Marendaz is a Senior Trader for MiQ. Marendaz spoke to B&T about how businesses can encourage women to speak about their experiences both inside and outside the work place, and make their working environments more accessible B&T: What […]
DoubleVerify Snares Doug Campbell As New Chief Strategy Officer
DoubleVerify has today announced the appointment of Doug Campbell as Chief Strategy Officer. In his role, Campbell will be responsible for global strategy and corporate development. He will report to Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “I’m excited to add Doug to our outstanding senior leadership team,” said Zagorski. “From Magnite to Nielsen, he has demonstrated […]
How Marketers Can Get Tricky Digital Transformation Projects Off The Ground
In this guest piece, UnDigital’s Co-Founder and Digital Experience Director Andrew Cornale shares his tips on how marketers can get digital transformation projects working. Digital transformation (DT) has somewhat become a buzzword over the last couple of years and the conversation skyrocketed when COVID forced brands online. The thing is, it may be a popular […]
Pinterest Launches Creator Code To Keep Content Positive, Safe And Inspiring
The past year has seen a significant increase in hateful and harmful content across the internet. From health misinformation and political rhetoric to call-out culture, social media platforms and digital environments beyond have taken a dark turn. Pinterest wants to lead a change. Today, Pinterest is announcing the launch of the Creator Code – a […]
Yorkshire Tea Appoints Zeno Group Australia
When it comes to dunking our Scotch fingers here at B&T, Yorkshire Tea is only surpassed by Gordon's Gin.
Tourism Australia Launches First International Campaign In Over 12 months
Kiwis targeted in new Tourism Australia campaign. And mercifully no sign of the pavlova, Russell Crowe or Crowded House.
Yes! It’s Finally Happening: Cannes In Cairns Is A Go
Joined advertising or marketing for the rosé-fuelled boat parties? Maybe it's the Texan BBQs? We've got you covered.
Are Media And Bonzai Introduce Dynamic Carousel Advertising Format With Launch Partners Combined Franchise Services
Are Media has partnered with creative management platform, Bonzai, and real estate giant Combined Franchise Services to launch a first to market advertising format which empowers advertisers to create engaging and effective campaigns that showcase multiple products in one ad unit.
Spoof Bunnings Ad So Good People Thought It Was A Real Bunnings Ad
A trip to Bunnings is always a sensorial feast of smells - one part sausage, one part paint thinner & one part manure.
Optus Launches Program Allowing Customers To Pause Notifications Across All Devices
Optus has introduced an australia-first innovation ‘optus pause’, giving customers the ability to pause notifications and connectivity distractions. Whether it’s study time, bed time, dinner time or personal time, Optus Pause means users can temporarily pause connectivity on all, or some, of their Optus home and Optus mobile devices simultaneously. Optus Pause is free and […]
‘Byron Baes’ Is Coming To Netflix As Look Into The Lives Of Aussie Influencers
A trip to Byron just became quadruply more expensive as Netflix unveils plans to set up camp to explore its cliches.
Logitech Strategic Workshop Spotlights Expert Digital Direction From Webprofits
Webprofits was recently invited to join Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) sales and marketing teams at their annual Logitech ANZ S+M Conference. The conference was an opportunity for the digital marketing experts at Webprofits to share the approach they have taken driving growth for Logitech in Australia. “Having Webprofits take our team through a custom […]
Pizza Hut Hong Kong And Restaurant Yung Kee Release Elaborately Named Goose Pizza, Via Ogilvy
Pizza Hut has worked with Hong Kong restaurant Yung Kee to launch the ‘Pizza Hut x Yung Kee’s Superior Exquisitely Handcrafted Victorious Best of the Best Flawlessly Exclusive Special Charcoal Roasted Flying Goose Pizza’. The pizza was inspired by the creative custom of Hong Kong restaurants who are known to come up with over-the-top elaborate […]
Adorable Dog Steals Reporter’s Microphone During Live Weather Report
Further proof not to work with animals or children. You could even add homophobes & Collingwood supporters to the list.
Bonds Debuts ‘Dusty ‘n’ Rusty’ Content Series Featuring AFL Legend Dustin Martin And Comedian Brett Blake, Via Special Group
Dustin ‘Dusty’ Martin confirms acting is definitely not on the cards post his AFL career in latest Bonds campaign.
Yahoo Australia Explores Mental Health Of Elite Athletes And Conspiracy Theories In New Video Series
Yahoo Australia is upping the content ante with two new series and doing its bit for the nation's couch potatoism.
electriclimefilms Unveils New Work For Riot Games
As part of a larger campaign launch in the MENA, electriclimefilms Dubai was given the opportunity to deconstruct the brief and conceptualise the direction of the films alongside Riot Games’ in-house team.
The Internet’s Home Of Revelations, Yahoo Answers, Will Permanently Close
Yahoo Answers set to close with readers no closer to finding the meaning of life or whether chickens can actually fly.
Wednesday TV Wrap: MAFS’ Wednesday Dinner Party Big On Ratings, And On Drama
Rest assured, B&T only watches MAFS purely for professional reasons. And, yes, we enjoy the narcissistic psychos, too.
Clems Melbourne & VB Are Letting You Swap Excess Solar Power For A Slab Of Beer
VB will just never shake off its sweaty tradie image. Ironic given the exorbitant prices most tradies charge.
InMobi Increases Presence In ANZ To Boost Its Programmatic Business
InMobi, the world’s leading marketing cloud, has bolstered its Australia and New Zealand operations with the appointment of Aimee Jenkins as Sales Manager and the promotion of Nicholas Robson to a newly created national role of Head, Agency & Strategic Clients. The appointments come as InMobi doubles down on its programmatic business in Australia and New Zealand via the InMobi Exchange. […]
Ogilvy Announces String Of New Appointments
Either everyone at Ogilvy wears black in the office or this press photo has a hint of conspiracy theory about it.
Pizza Hut Builds Offline-Only Website Where Customers Can Win Free Pizza
Very few things say "I've given up caring" quite like a Pizza Hut home delivery and a six-pack of VB for dinner.