Vogue Australia And American Express Partner For Fashion’s Night Out 2023

Vogue Australia and American Express Have announced the return of Australia’s biggest annual fashion and retail event, Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out 2023.

Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out will be coming to Sydney and Melbourne CBDs with one-day-only event activations in each city featuring exclusive shopping offers, shoppable runways, giveaways, entertainment and in-store experiences, along with activities running from October 19 to 29.

Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out Sydney will be held on Thursday, October 19 in the Sydney CBD in partnership with the City of Sydney. A retailtainment experience in Pitt Street Mall will be created with partner activations and on-mall activity, including a series of runways featuring the best of the spring/summer season from Australian designers and brands to provide wardrobe inspiration and drive in-store purchases. Looks from the runways will also be directly shoppable online, creating meaningful impact for retailers.

Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out Melbourne will follow on Thursday, October 26 throughout the Melbourne CBD. The Melbourne live event will feature as part of Melbourne Fashion Week, in partnership with the City of Melbourne. An immersive runway experience and retail precinct in Bourke Street Mall and Melbourne GPO will be set up with hospitality and surprise and delight masterclasses and music experiences for consumers.

“Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out will be a very special celebration of shopping, fashion and beauty this year as we seek to support the fashion sector through a runway to retail strategy” said Vogue Australia editorial director and publisher Edwina McCann.

“American Express has been our partner for eight consecutive years now and we’re thrilled to have them on board again in 2023. Their support of the event allows us to deliver a strong connection with our participating retailers across Sydney and Melbourne shopping precincts, as well as online, and the Vogue Australia audience. Together we will deliver the very best experience for our customers.”

“We’re proud of our eight-year strong partnership with Vogue Australia to continue our backing of Australia’s fashion and retail landscape and the incredible people who contribute to the diversity and richness of it” said American Express vice president of brand, marketing and member experience Naysla Edwards.

“Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out continues to be one of the biggest and most exciting annual fashion events on the calendar, and it’s great to be back in Sydney and Melbourne’s CBD to, as a community, celebrate the industry. This year, we also have a number of hospitality takeovers taking place to further our backing of the night-time economy, the city precincts and our dining venues.”

New to the event this year, supporting partner Samsung will create the Flip Side Studio in Sydney’s Pitt Street Mall, bringing the flip side to life in a fun, immersive experience to celebrate the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5. From testing out the phone’s incredible features, to express makeovers in the Glow Up Bar, beauty and styling workshops and a gaming zone, the experience will be open until November 1.

Bassike has again collaborated with the Vogue Australia team on the design of the official 2023 Vogue Australia T-shirt, available at bassike.com. The T-shirt is 100% organic cotton jersey and sustainably made in Australia.

This year, from October 18-29, American Express Card Members have access to an exclusive Card member offer – spend $50 or more online or in-store, and receive a $10 credit, up to four times at more than 800 participating retailers*.

Vogue Fashion’s Night Out, was founded by Anna Wintour in 2009 with the intention of supporting retailers suffering from the GFC. The annual event supports Australian fashion and retail and is all about engaging consumers in a free event that allows every person to have an elevated shopping experience.

*Offer valid October 18-29, 2023. Limited to the first 75,000 Cards to save the offer. Exclusions Apply. See full T&Cs for details.