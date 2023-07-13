Voting For B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice Award Ends MONDAY!!!!!!!

If you haven’t yet voted for B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice Award then good-God what have you been doing!? Voting closes Monday.

The B&T Women In Media awards, sponsored by Are Media, recognize the exceptional female-identifying talent in media, marketing and advertising who have achieved incredible success in their professional arenas, as well as those who mentor and cheer on other women.

The People’s Choice Award is the only one of our Women In Media Awards to be picked by you, the general public.

Voting for the awards has got more heated than Adelaide in summer, and, even with some subtle whiffs of cheating in the air, it really is still all to play for!

We don’t like to shame people into action here at B&T so if you haven’t voted yet then don’t worry, you still have time. Just go HERE and vote. You have until Monday.

The person with the most votes will be crowned at our exclusive awards night taking place on Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal. You can see it all unfold – just buy your tickets HERE.

Big thanks to our sponsors for making the awards happen!

Here are some key dates to put in your diary:

Key Dates

Entries open: Thursday 13th April 2023

Entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 5th June 2023

Late entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 12th June 2023

Judging period: Monday 19th June – Monday 17th July 2023

Shortlist date: Friday 21st July 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 28th July 2023

Event date: 5:30-11:30pm, Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal