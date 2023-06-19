Voting For B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice Award Is Officially OPEN

Forget the Logies, voting is now open for the biggest award in media – the B&T Women In Media People’s Choice Award!

The B&T Women In Media awards, sponsored by Are Media, recognize the exceptional female-identifying talent in media, marketing and advertising who have achieved incredible success in their professional arenas, as well as those who mentor and cheer on other women.

The People’s Choice award is the only award voted for by you – the industry. So cast your voted in the survey HERE>>>>>>>>>> You can vote for as many people as you want but you can only vote once, so make that vote count!

As seasoned B&T Women In Media Awards fans will know, things can get pretty heated. Here at B&T we welcome all kinds of creative campaigning – from mass email outreach, Tik Toks or even (if you can afford it) skywriting!

Voting closes on Monday the 17th of July so get voting!

The person with the most votes will be crowned at our exclusive awards night taking place on Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal. To see the list revealed in person – buy your tickets HERE.

Here are some key dates to put in your diary:

Key Dates

Entries open: Thursday 13th April 2023

Entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 5th June 2023

Late entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 12th June 2023

Judging period: Monday 19th June – Monday 17th July 2023

Shortlist date: Friday 21st July 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 28th July 2023

Event date: 5:30-11:30pm, Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal