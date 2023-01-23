VMLY&R Promotes Vanessa Tout To Managing Partner

VMLY&R has announced the promotion of Vanessa Tout from client service director to managing partner. Before joining VMLY&R, Tout led teams at Digitas UK, Isobar Australia and Versa.

Sarah Bailey, managing director of VMLY&R Melbourne & Sydney, commented: “I’ve loved working with Vanessa over the past 12 months and have really enjoyed the smarts, energy and experience she has brought to connect the agency and its’ people across our global network. Her positive impact on our team and client partnerships such as Monash and Ford is evident and I’m really excited about working with Ness to drive further creativity and innovation in 2023 and watch her build on our strong offering in Melbourne.”

Tout will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the Melbourne-based team, while also working closely with the client engagement team to deliver best-in-class work for the agency’s existing client partnerships and prospects.

Speaking of her promotion, Tout said: “Since joining VMLY&R I have been so impressed by our team’s passion, talent and commitment to doing truly connected work. This really is the most connected global network I’ve been part of. Our proposition of Creating Connected Brands and the specialist capability we offer to deliver on that – brand experience, customer experience and commerce – is really resonating with our clients. It resulted in some excellent growth across our existing partnerships in 2022, as well as a number of brilliant new business wins. I’m excited to be stepping into this new role to support the continued connection and growth of our culture, our team and our client partnerships.”