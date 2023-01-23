VMLY&R Promotes Vanessa Tout To Managing Partner

VMLY&R Promotes Vanessa Tout To Managing Partner
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



VMLY&R has announced the promotion of Vanessa Tout from client service director to managing partner. Before joining VMLY&R, Tout led teams at Digitas UK, Isobar Australia and Versa.

Sarah Bailey, managing director of VMLY&R Melbourne & Sydney, commented: “I’ve loved working with Vanessa over the past 12 months and have really enjoyed the smarts, energy and experience she has brought to connect the agency and its’ people across our global network. Her positive impact on our team and client partnerships such as Monash and Ford is evident and I’m really excited about working with Ness to drive further creativity and innovation in 2023 and watch her build on our strong offering in Melbourne.”

Tout will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the Melbourne-based team, while also working closely with the client engagement team to deliver best-in-class work for the agency’s existing client partnerships and prospects.

Speaking of her promotion, Tout said: “Since joining VMLY&R I have been so impressed by our team’s passion, talent and commitment to doing truly connected work. This really is the most connected global network I’ve been part of. Our proposition of Creating Connected Brands and the specialist capability we offer to deliver on that – brand experience, customer experience and commerce – is really resonating with our clients. It resulted in some excellent growth across our existing partnerships in 2022, as well as a number of brilliant new business wins. I’m excited to be stepping into this new role to support the continued connection and growth of our culture, our team and our client partnerships.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

VMLY&R

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]