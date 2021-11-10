Vicinity Centres Launch Christmas In New Partnership With Fabric

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity) has appointed Fabric (part of the TBWA\Sydney Group) as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch.

Vicinity is one of Australia’s leading retail property groups and is renowned for its premium centres around the country which includes much loved destinations like The QVB, The Strand Arcade, The Galeries, Chatswood Chase in NSW and Queens Plaza in Queensland.

This new appointment is the beginning of a partnership that aspires to build world class campaigns and creative experiences for consumers, brands and retailers.

“We’re continually delivering unique and memorable retail experiences for our customers and are thrilled to leverage Fabric’s expertise to truly capture the essence of impactful and exciting brand experiences for Vicinity’s Premium Centres in NSW and Qld,” said Corrine Barchanowicz, head of brand marketing and experience (premium).

“We are extremely excited at the opportunity that lies ahead,” said Keenan Motto creative partner and co-founder of Fabric.

“The brave ambition shared between Fabric and the Vicinity team for the premium portfolio will mark a shift in the local retail landscape”.

The partnership sees Vicinity launch its annual Christmas campaign, under the new creative platform, ‘Where There is Light’.

The campaign taps into Australians’ collective desire to find light this Holiday season; whether it is the feeling of lightness created by emerging from homes and returning to stores, the warmth and luminescence of the season, or being lit up by reuniting with family and friends. It also signals the hope and optimism felt by many consumers based on significant research from over 2000 people across the country.

The concept of ‘Where There is Light’ will also be executed in activations across Vicinity’s Premium Centres, rolling out over the coming weeks.

“Our intent was to ignite a new era of retail for the Vicinity brand with ‘Light’ being our vehicle for hope and a fresh start coming out of what has been a trying time for the industry,” Motto said.