Veridooh Snags Former AdNews Writer As Content And Communications Manager
Out-of-home (OOH) verification company Veridooh has appointed former AdNews journalist Mariam Cheik-Hussein (pictured) as content and communications manager to help drive the business’ global growth and develop community-focused initiatives.

The newly-created role follows Veridooh’s $5 million capital raise which it is using to expand into new markets, beginning with the UK, and develop its suite of products.

Mariam is responsible for the business’ PR and marketing, and will also bring an editorial focus to Veridooh’s internal and external communications. She will work closely with the company’s senior teams across sales and product and reports to Veridooh cofounders Jeremy Yang and Mo Moubayed.

As part of her role, Mariam will also work with industry experts to develop initiatives that showcase the creativity and value of out-of-home.

Veridooh cofounder Mo Moubayed said: “We have been following Mariam’s journey at AdNews and were thoroughly impressed with her talent and journalism skills. We’re excited to have her join the Veridooh team as we embark on a new phase of growth for the company.

“Her experience in the industry will help us share the value our independent verification provides, as well as our company’s mission to help grow the OOH sector by injecting new levels of confidence and trust in OOH advertising.”

Veridooh has made a number of appointments this year, expanding its team in Australia to over 20 full-time staff following an average growth rate of 400 per cent year-on-year.

Last week it officially launched its UK team, its first team outside of Australia, to meet the local demand for independent verification.

Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed and Jeremy Yang, Veridooh is the preferred verification partner for IPG Mediabrands, Omnicom Media Group and GroupM in Australia and its clients include more than 160 brands such as Unilever, McDonald’s, Amazon, and Johnson & Johnson.

