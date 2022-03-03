UnLtd’s Annual Big Clash Sees Adland Hitting Sixes For A Good Cause

UnLtd’s annual Sydney and Melbourne Big Clash cricket events have started the year on a high, raising a record $143,735 for youth at risk.

For the eighth year in a row, businesses set aside their differences for a day and assembled into four teams with their competitors – media owners, media agencies, tech and creative agencies.

The Sydney event on 17 February at Sydney University Oval saw both media agency teams victorious.

The women’s media agency team, captained by Rufus’ Kathryn Furnari, defended a first innings score of 55, with the tech team falling six runs short of the target. In the men’s game, the media agency team (featured image), with UM’s Ben McCallum at the helm, chased down the media owners score of 71.

The following week it was Melbourne’s turn at Fawkner Park. Both women’s and men’s media owners teams triumphed, with Yahoo’s Rachel Page and oOh! Media’s Tim Murphy leading their respective teams to victory.

The women’s media owners team posted a score of 45 and bowled tightly to defeat the media agencies team by 22 runs. In the men’s, the media owners team amassed a score of 119, before restricting their opponents to just 73 in reply.

Kat McVeity from IAS Sydney and Ellen Wood from Nine Melbourne were selected as the women’s players of the tournament for their excellent skills on the field. In the men’s division, Brayden Dilly from Group M Sydney and Jimmy Goller from Nine Melbourne took out the top individual honours.

The two events drew record crowds of spectators coming down to show their support. The live auction, raffle and sponsorships raised a whopping $143,735 that will go towards UnLtd’s charity partners supporting young Aussies at risk.

“Now in its eighth year, the Big Clash is a favourite for so many in the industry, including myself. For one, it’s usually the opening event that kicks off the year and gives everyone the chance to catch up in person. Secondly, it’s one of the only opportunities to team up with your rivals and play on the same team,” said UnLtd CEO, Chris Freel.

“And lastly, we always see the full spectrum of the industry from CEOs to juniors getting involved and giving cricket a go. It’s this special magic behind the Big Clash, and of course the unwavering industry support, that underpins the amazing result we’ve achieved together this year. Thank you everyone for getting involved, you’re making a huge difference to the lives of young Aussie kids at risk.”

Rob Sloan, state sales director at JCDecaux Melbourne, added, “What a phenomenal event! The Big Clash truly sums up UnLtd’s mission, bringing the industry together to use our influence for good. It’s amazing what we can achieve together and the positive impact we can make. JCDecaux is proud to play our small part and can’t wait to get involved with more events across the year.”

The inaugural Big Clash Brisbane is coming up on March 17th at Valley District Club in Ashgrove.