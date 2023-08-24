Uber Unveils Uber Reserve Via Special
Uber is celebrating its innovative “Reserve” product in a new campaign with Special Australia.
The creative shows why it pays to be prepared – and book a ride in advance for whenever you might need it.
The campaign underscores the everyday use case of Uber, helping Australians go anywhere and get almost, almost anything effortlessly. Whether you need to get to – or away from something – Uber’s Reserve feature means you’re ready for what’s coming. Enabling you to schedule a ride ahead of time, the campaign demonstrates the convenience of Uber Reserve for high stakes occasions like getting to the airport, a meeting or an appointment.
Spanning TV, BVOD, online video, cinema, social, OOH and audio, the campaign features comedian Ronny Chieng getting out of sticky situations in a series of spots. Chieng’s character is seen using his foresight to book ahead with Uber Reserve before things go pear-shaped in a string of scenarios, including sugar-laden kids turning feral at a birthday party, a highly competitive board game with friends and helping a parent deal with new tech.
Head of marketing, Uber ANZ, David Griffiths said, “The reserve now, ride later feature is designed for those Aussies who like a bit more control and planning in their lives. We’re using these exaggerated moments to show how relevant the innovative reserve feature is, all while providing price certainty for travellers. Whether you’re scheduling a ride to the airport, planning to see friends or aiming for an on time exit from a kids party, Uber Reserve is at your fingertips.”
APAC creative director, Special, James Sexton said, ‘Reserve now, ride later’ gave us a simple structure to talk about what you might be riding to, or more importantly away from. And in the films we really had fun with the now and later, showing Ronny, our smoke-bomb savant, spotting impending chaos before anyone else and planning the perfect getaway with Uber Reserve.
The campaign launched on 21 August.
CREDIT
CLIENT: UBER
Sr. Marketing Director, International: Lucinda Barlow
Director Of Marketing, APAC: Andy Morley
Head of Marketing, ANZ: David Griffiths
Mobility Marketing, ANZ: Marine Blanchetier
Marketing Manager, ANZ: Dan Greenberg
Creative Director, APAC: Adam Ledbury
Social Media Lead, ANZ: Joshua Pickstone
Media Lead, APAC: Louisa Chu
Communications Director, ANZ: Peta Fitzgerald
Senior Communications Manager, ANZ: Nick Vindin
Communications Manager, ANZ, Claire McAdam
CREATIVE AGENCY: SPECIAL
Founding Partners/CEO: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde
Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin
Creative Director: James Sexton
Creatives: Wayne Ching, Noah Regan, Mark Starmach, Alastair Flack and Jonty Bell
General Manager: Lauren Portelli
Team Lead: Laura Little
Business Directors: Ed Nash
Business Manager: Genevieve Bowes
Head of Strategy: Celia Garforth
Head Of Film Production: Sevda Cemo
Producer: Alyce Guy
Head Of Stills: Nick Lilley
Stills producer: Danielle Senecky
Talent Director: Emily Stewart
Digital Producer: Stacey Szabo
Head Of Design: Adam Shear
Designer: Maria Ancines
Finished Art: Jen Bailey
Retoucher: Nick Mueller
MOFA
Director: Yianni Warnock
Executive Producer: Llew Griffiths
Producer: Linzee Rose
DOP: Jeremy Rouse
Arc Edit
Offline – Phoebe Taylor
Grade: Ben Eagleton
Online: Viv Baker
Post Producer: Kani Saib
Rumble Studios
Sound Designer: Tone Ashton
Audio Producer: Irene Kakopieros
Photoplay
Photographer: Trent Mitchell
Executive Producer: Alison Lydiard
Producer: Amanda Moore
Stylist: Nicki Colbran
MEDIA AGENCY: EssenceMediacom
SOCIAL AGENCY: Hello Social
