Uber Unveils Uber Reserve Via Special
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Uber is celebrating its innovative “Reserve” product in a new campaign with Special Australia.

    The creative shows why it pays to be prepared – and book a ride in advance for whenever you might need it.

    The campaign underscores the everyday use case of Uber, helping Australians go anywhere and get almost, almost anything effortlessly. Whether you need to get to – or away from something – Uber’s Reserve feature means you’re ready for what’s coming. Enabling you to schedule a ride ahead of time, the campaign demonstrates the convenience of Uber Reserve for high stakes occasions like getting to the airport, a meeting or an appointment.

    Spanning TV, BVOD, online video, cinema, social, OOH and audio, the campaign features comedian Ronny Chieng getting out of sticky situations in a series of spots. Chieng’s character is seen using his foresight to book ahead with Uber Reserve before things go pear-shaped in a string of scenarios, including sugar-laden kids turning feral at a birthday party, a highly competitive board game with friends and helping a parent deal with new tech.

    Head of marketing, Uber ANZ, David Griffiths said, “The reserve now, ride later feature is designed for those Aussies who like a bit more control and planning in their lives. We’re using these exaggerated moments to show how relevant the innovative reserve feature is, all while providing price certainty for travellers. Whether you’re scheduling a ride to the airport, planning to see friends or aiming for an on time exit from a kids party, Uber Reserve is at your fingertips.”

    APAC creative director, Special, James Sexton said, ‘Reserve now, ride later’ gave us a simple structure to talk about what you might be riding to, or more importantly away from. And in the films we really had fun with the now and later, showing Ronny, our smoke-bomb savant, spotting impending chaos before anyone else and planning the perfect getaway with Uber Reserve.

    The campaign launched on 21 August.

    CREDIT

    CLIENT: UBER

    Sr. Marketing Director, International: Lucinda Barlow

    Director Of Marketing, APAC: Andy Morley

    Head of Marketing, ANZ: David Griffiths

    Mobility Marketing, ANZ: Marine Blanchetier

    Marketing Manager, ANZ: Dan Greenberg

    Creative Director, APAC: Adam Ledbury

    Social Media Lead, ANZ: Joshua Pickstone

    Media Lead, APAC: Louisa Chu

    Communications Director, ANZ: Peta Fitzgerald

    Senior Communications Manager, ANZ: Nick Vindin

    Communications Manager, ANZ, Claire McAdam

     

    CREATIVE AGENCY: SPECIAL

    Founding Partners/CEO: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde

    Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin

    Creative Director: James Sexton

    Creatives: Wayne Ching, Noah Regan, Mark Starmach, Alastair Flack and Jonty Bell

    General Manager: Lauren Portelli

    Team Lead: Laura Little

    Business Directors: Ed Nash

    Business Manager: Genevieve Bowes

    Head of Strategy: Celia Garforth

    Head Of Film Production: Sevda Cemo

    Producer: Alyce Guy

    Head Of Stills: Nick Lilley

    Stills producer: Danielle Senecky

    Talent Director: Emily Stewart

    Digital Producer: Stacey Szabo

    Head Of Design: Adam Shear

    Designer: Maria Ancines

    Finished Art: Jen Bailey

     

    Retoucher: Nick Mueller

     

    MOFA

    Director: Yianni Warnock

    Executive Producer: Llew Griffiths

    Producer: Linzee Rose

    DOP: Jeremy Rouse

     

    Arc Edit

    Offline – Phoebe Taylor

    Grade: Ben Eagleton

    Online: Viv Baker

    Post Producer: Kani Saib

     

    Rumble Studios

    Sound Designer: Tone Ashton

    Audio Producer: Irene Kakopieros

     

    Photoplay

    Photographer: Trent Mitchell

    Executive Producer: Alison Lydiard

    Producer: Amanda Moore

    Stylist: Nicki Colbran

     

    MEDIA AGENCY: EssenceMediacom

     

    SOCIAL AGENCY: Hello Social



