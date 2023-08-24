Uber Unveils Uber Reserve Via Special

Uber is celebrating its innovative “Reserve” product in a new campaign with Special Australia.

The creative shows why it pays to be prepared – and book a ride in advance for whenever you might need it.

The campaign underscores the everyday use case of Uber, helping Australians go anywhere and get almost, almost anything effortlessly. Whether you need to get to – or away from something – Uber’s Reserve feature means you’re ready for what’s coming. Enabling you to schedule a ride ahead of time, the campaign demonstrates the convenience of Uber Reserve for high stakes occasions like getting to the airport, a meeting or an appointment.

Spanning TV, BVOD, online video, cinema, social, OOH and audio, the campaign features comedian Ronny Chieng getting out of sticky situations in a series of spots. Chieng’s character is seen using his foresight to book ahead with Uber Reserve before things go pear-shaped in a string of scenarios, including sugar-laden kids turning feral at a birthday party, a highly competitive board game with friends and helping a parent deal with new tech.

Head of marketing, Uber ANZ, David Griffiths said, “The reserve now, ride later feature is designed for those Aussies who like a bit more control and planning in their lives. We’re using these exaggerated moments to show how relevant the innovative reserve feature is, all while providing price certainty for travellers. Whether you’re scheduling a ride to the airport, planning to see friends or aiming for an on time exit from a kids party, Uber Reserve is at your fingertips.”

APAC creative director, Special, James Sexton said, ‘Reserve now, ride later’ gave us a simple structure to talk about what you might be riding to, or more importantly away from. And in the films we really had fun with the now and later, showing Ronny, our smoke-bomb savant, spotting impending chaos before anyone else and planning the perfect getaway with Uber Reserve.

The campaign launched on 21 August.

CREDIT

CLIENT: UBER

Sr. Marketing Director, International: Lucinda Barlow

Director Of Marketing, APAC: Andy Morley

Head of Marketing, ANZ: David Griffiths

Mobility Marketing, ANZ: Marine Blanchetier

Marketing Manager, ANZ: Dan Greenberg

Creative Director, APAC: Adam Ledbury

Social Media Lead, ANZ: Joshua Pickstone

Media Lead, APAC: Louisa Chu

Communications Director, ANZ: Peta Fitzgerald

Senior Communications Manager, ANZ: Nick Vindin

Communications Manager, ANZ, Claire McAdam

CREATIVE AGENCY: SPECIAL

Founding Partners/CEO: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde

Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin

Creative Director: James Sexton

Creatives: Wayne Ching, Noah Regan, Mark Starmach, Alastair Flack and Jonty Bell

General Manager: Lauren Portelli

Team Lead: Laura Little

Business Directors: Ed Nash

Business Manager: Genevieve Bowes

Head of Strategy: Celia Garforth

Head Of Film Production: Sevda Cemo

Producer: Alyce Guy

Head Of Stills: Nick Lilley

Stills producer: Danielle Senecky

Talent Director: Emily Stewart

Digital Producer: Stacey Szabo

Head Of Design: Adam Shear

Designer: Maria Ancines

Finished Art: Jen Bailey

Retoucher: Nick Mueller

MOFA

Director: Yianni Warnock

Executive Producer: Llew Griffiths

Producer: Linzee Rose

DOP: Jeremy Rouse

Arc Edit

Offline – Phoebe Taylor

Grade: Ben Eagleton

Online: Viv Baker

Post Producer: Kani Saib

Rumble Studios

Sound Designer: Tone Ashton

Audio Producer: Irene Kakopieros

Photoplay

Photographer: Trent Mitchell

Executive Producer: Alison Lydiard

Producer: Amanda Moore

Stylist: Nicki Colbran

MEDIA AGENCY: EssenceMediacom

SOCIAL AGENCY: Hello Social

