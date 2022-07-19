Ubank Launches Brand Platform “That’s How You Money” Via WhiteGREY

Ubank Launches Brand Platform “That’s How You Money” Via WhiteGREY
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Australia’s first digital bank, ubank, has unveiled a new brand platform via creative technology company whiteGREY, highlighting the brand’s redefined brand proposition and its promise to help the next generation of Australians be more successful with money.

This is the first work to launch in market since whiteGREY was appointed as ubank’s lead brand and creative agency, following a competitive pitch in late 2021.

The launch of the new brand platform, “That’s How You Money”, follows the product campaign launch that went to market early-June across programmatic and selected ATL channels.

In collaboration with ubank’s media agency, Bohemia, whiteGREY’s remit covered the creative strategy and communications plan, including; an evolution of the new brand identity, new platform development, brand launch campaign (including TV, cinema, OOH, audio, digital and social executions), and product campaign (including      performance – audio, social and digital display).

whiteGREY’s Chief Creative Officer, Chad Mackenzie, said the challenge was to create a brand platform that delivered on ubank’s mission to make Aussies more successful with money: “No one wants to talk about banking. But they do want to talk about money. What you could be doing with it, and importantly, how good it feels when things start to happen.” said Mackenzie

Mackenzie continued: “ubank, quite simply, gives you the upper hand with money. It’s smarter, faster and delivers a better money experience. That’s what our creative platform is about. Doing money. Encouraging a shift in how Aussies think and act with money.”

The campaign uses a series of individual stories and experiences to demonstrate what it feels like to get the upper hand with money, underpinned by product proof-points for Saving, Spending and Home Loans.

whiteGREY’s Strategy Director, Brooke Thompson said: “The work speaks to an audience who are realising that money is not for leaving in an account somewhere and hoping for the best. They’re listening to the podcasts. They’re exploring different ways to invest. They’re following FinToks. They want to engage with money, break some old behaviours and learn some new stuff.”

Sebastian Paulin – Head of Growth, ubank said: “From the beginning, we focused on leveraging customer insights to give whiteGREY a solid foundation to build out our new brand platform. We’re really excited about how well the work is already connecting with our audience.”

The two-phase campaign kicked off in June with the initial programmatic going live alongside selected ATL channels, prior to the major brand launch on July 17 which carries the new brand messaging, look, feel and sound across the biggest ATL investment from ubank in over three years.

The campaign is running July through October, with a second phase planned in early 2023.

Credits:

Philippa Watson – Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Morrison – Chief Product and Growth Officer

Sebastian Paulin – Head of Growth

Nic Lloyd – Growth Director, Brand Campaigns & Sponsorship

Emily Barnick – Growth Director, Lending

Lee Simpson – Chief Executive Officer

Simon Wassef – Chief Strategy Officer

Brooke Thompson – Strategy Director

Chad Mackenzie – Chief Creative Officer

Ronojoy Ghosh – Creative Director

Tom Spicer – Senior Creative

Jol Temple – Senior Creative

Kevin Reece – Senior Creative

Natalie Robinson – Group Account Director

Charles Todhunter – Account Director

Enid Sung – Account Manager

Sean Ascroft – Integrated Producer

Production Company: Sweetshop
Director: Liz Murphy
Executive Producer: Edward Pontifex
Producer: Allison Lockwood
Editing: The Editors
Editor: Mark Burnett
DOP: Jeremy Rouse

Casting: Danny Long Casting
Film Post Production: The Editors

Online: Stu Cadzow
Sound Production: Massive Music/Katrina Aquilla

Publishing: Universal/Music Mill/Bruce Tweedie
Music: San Cisco/Big Sync Music/Michael Szumowski

Photography: The Kitchen/Toby Burrows

3D & Retouching: Electric Art

 

 

Strategy and Research – Manifesto

Media Agency – Bohemia

PR Agency – Sling & Stone

Please login with linkedin to comment

ubank whiteGREY

Latest News

Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director
  • Technology

Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director

Independent digital agency, Sparro, has bolstered its data capability, with Dan Baker (lead image) joining the team as product director. Baker will work with the data lead and team of four data scientists to expand Sparro’s data offering. This covers data and CRO projects across lifetime user value, user segmentation and analysis, media attribution studies […]

Manchester United Turned Upside Down Courtesy Of Adidas And Gemba
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Manchester United Turned Upside Down Courtesy Of Adidas And Gemba

Manchester United has unveiled its new 2022/23 away kit as part of a promotional tour of Australia in preparation for a pre-season friendly against rival squad Crystal Palace at Melbourne’s SCG. Leading up to the highly anticipated grudge match, Gemba agency were tasked by adidas to bring the magic of the football club’s iconic home-ground, […]

Healthy Mummy Wellness Platform Launches After Distressing Survey Results
  • Technology

Healthy Mummy Wellness Platform Launches After Distressing Survey Results

The motherlode of organising children, partners and work following months of home-schooling has taken its toll on the nation’s mental health, with startling new survey from The Healthy Mummy showing that 92 per cent of Australian mothers suffer stress and 80 per cent suffer from anxiety. This new wellness platform program has been developed in […]

Murmur Group Hosts Third Annual Christmas In July Following A Year Of Lockdowns
  • Marketing

Murmur Group Hosts Third Annual Christmas In July Following A Year Of Lockdowns

Following 2 years of continued agency growth, Sydney marketing agency Murmur returned with its biggest ever Christmas in July. Following their successful 2019 Xmas in July, Murmur Group returned after a COVID-induced hiatus with their biggest Xmas in July for clients and partners, featuring special guest speaker Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham. The event was a night […]

Voodoo Ranger Announced As Beer Partner For PAX Aus 2022
  • Media

Voodoo Ranger Announced As Beer Partner For PAX Aus 2022

After a two-year hiatus Australia’s biggest gaming event PAX Aus is back, bigger and better than ever, with cult status beer Voodoo Ranger being named the official beer partner. The trend setting craft beer will be available with a range of other beers from the Lion portfolio at the PAX Pub, now renamed the Voodoo […]

TotallyAwesome Releases Brand Safe Gaming Platform TotallyPlay
  • Advertising
  • Technology

TotallyAwesome Releases Brand Safe Gaming Platform TotallyPlay

TotallyAwesome, an Australian digital advertising network targeted at Gen Z and families, today announced the Australian and APAC launch of TotallyPlay, a gaming platform that enables brands and advertisers to connect with the region’s estimated 450+ million gamers aged under-18 without the need for third-party online data. TotallyPlay will deliver the largest and best-in-class media […]

Pathmatics Data Reveals Top Aussie Advertising Spends In H1
  • Advertising

Pathmatics Data Reveals Top Aussie Advertising Spends In H1

New data from marketing intelligence platform, Pathmatics, has revealed the top ten ad spends amongst Aussie brands in the first half of 2022. Menulog took out the top spot with an estimated ad spend of $23 million, with streaming platform Streamotion slotting into second at $21 million. The Victorian Government made a somewhat surprising appearance […]

Aussies Are Spending Billions A Year On Dating Thanks To Apps
  • Media

Aussies Are Spending Billions A Year On Dating Thanks To Apps

Single Australians are breaking the bank to find love and are spending billions a year on dating. New research has found that single Aussies spend $43bn a year on dating, compared to the $11.7bn spent five years ago. So what has caused such a romance tax surge? Well, according to research conducted by ING, it’s […]

Next&Co Digital Media Wastage Report Reveals $94 Million Wasted
  • Media

Next&Co Digital Media Wastage Report Reveals $94 Million Wasted

Despite rising digital advertising budgets post-pandemic, advertisers continue to waste their ad spend, tipping more than $94.3 million down the drain in the April to June 2022 quarter, according to the latest Next&Co Digital Media Wastage Report. The wastage, which is an average of 41 per cent of audited spend, is slightly down on last […]

Acast Acquires Podcast Database Podchaser
  • Technology

Acast Acquires Podcast Database Podchaser

Acast, the world’s largest independent podcast company, has signed an agreement to acquire Podchaser, the world’s most comprehensive and authoritative podcast database. The planned acquisition brings together two champions of the open podcast ecosystem, strengthening and underlining Acast’s commitment to ensuring podcasts are accessible across all platforms. Alongside Acast’s existing podcaster monetization capabilities, the deep […]

Integral Ad Science Makes Senior Appointments To Bolster Customer Success Team
  • Advertising

Integral Ad Science Makes Senior Appointments To Bolster Customer Success Team

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, has today announced four senior appointments in the Customer Success team in Asia-Pacific (APAC) to accelerate further business growth and superior customer service in the region. IAS has promoted Rob Kay to VP of customer success APAC, Amanda Soh as head of customer […]

Shopper Signs Sale Agreement With Cartology
  • Media

Shopper Signs Sale Agreement With Cartology

Shopper, Australia’s fastest-growing retail out-of-home business, today announces that it has signed an agreement for the sale of Shopper to Cartology, Woolworths Group’s 100% owned standalone retail media business and a pioneer in data-led marketing solutions and retail media across Australia.

Komo Lands Four New Hires Amidst Client Wins
  • Marketing

Komo Lands Four New Hires Amidst Client Wins

Audience engagement SaaS platform Komo has announced several new business wins, four new hires and new positioning ‘Own the Moment’ as brands increasingly seek quality of attention over volume of impressions. New clients include Goodman Fielder, a leading food company with some of the world’s most widely recognised and trusted brands, leading health, and wellness […]

Think HQ Snags Executive Creative Director Michael Knox From NewsCorp
  • Media

Think HQ Snags Executive Creative Director Michael Knox From NewsCorp

As part its strategic evolution to significantly expand its creative capabilities, purpose-driven agency Think HQ has appointed Michael Knox (pictured, right) to the newly created role of executive creative director. Knox will be working across all disciplines and teams at Think HQ to push and elevate the work, create famous campaigns on any channel and […]