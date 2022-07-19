Ubank Launches Brand Platform “That’s How You Money” Via WhiteGREY

Australia’s first digital bank, ubank, has unveiled a new brand platform via creative technology company whiteGREY, highlighting the brand’s redefined brand proposition and its promise to help the next generation of Australians be more successful with money.

This is the first work to launch in market since whiteGREY was appointed as ubank’s lead brand and creative agency, following a competitive pitch in late 2021.

The launch of the new brand platform, “That’s How You Money”, follows the product campaign launch that went to market early-June across programmatic and selected ATL channels.

In collaboration with ubank’s media agency, Bohemia, whiteGREY’s remit covered the creative strategy and communications plan, including; an evolution of the new brand identity, new platform development, brand launch campaign (including TV, cinema, OOH, audio, digital and social executions), and product campaign (including performance – audio, social and digital display).

whiteGREY’s Chief Creative Officer, Chad Mackenzie, said the challenge was to create a brand platform that delivered on ubank’s mission to make Aussies more successful with money: “No one wants to talk about banking. But they do want to talk about money. What you could be doing with it, and importantly, how good it feels when things start to happen.” said Mackenzie

Mackenzie continued: “ubank, quite simply, gives you the upper hand with money. It’s smarter, faster and delivers a better money experience. That’s what our creative platform is about. Doing money. Encouraging a shift in how Aussies think and act with money.”

The campaign uses a series of individual stories and experiences to demonstrate what it feels like to get the upper hand with money, underpinned by product proof-points for Saving, Spending and Home Loans.

whiteGREY’s Strategy Director, Brooke Thompson said: “The work speaks to an audience who are realising that money is not for leaving in an account somewhere and hoping for the best. They’re listening to the podcasts. They’re exploring different ways to invest. They’re following FinToks. They want to engage with money, break some old behaviours and learn some new stuff.”

Sebastian Paulin – Head of Growth, ubank said: “From the beginning, we focused on leveraging customer insights to give whiteGREY a solid foundation to build out our new brand platform. We’re really excited about how well the work is already connecting with our audience.”

The two-phase campaign kicked off in June with the initial programmatic going live alongside selected ATL channels, prior to the major brand launch on July 17 which carries the new brand messaging, look, feel and sound across the biggest ATL investment from ubank in over three years.

The campaign is running July through October, with a second phase planned in early 2023.

Credits:

Philippa Watson – Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Morrison – Chief Product and Growth Officer

Sebastian Paulin – Head of Growth

Nic Lloyd – Growth Director, Brand Campaigns & Sponsorship

Emily Barnick – Growth Director, Lending

Lee Simpson – Chief Executive Officer

Simon Wassef – Chief Strategy Officer

Brooke Thompson – Strategy Director

Chad Mackenzie – Chief Creative Officer

Ronojoy Ghosh – Creative Director

Tom Spicer – Senior Creative

Jol Temple – Senior Creative

Kevin Reece – Senior Creative

Natalie Robinson – Group Account Director

Charles Todhunter – Account Director

Enid Sung – Account Manager

Sean Ascroft – Integrated Producer

Production Company: Sweetshop

Director: Liz Murphy

Executive Producer: Edward Pontifex

Producer: Allison Lockwood

Editing: The Editors

Editor: Mark Burnett

DOP: Jeremy Rouse

Casting: Danny Long Casting

Film Post Production: The Editors

Online: Stu Cadzow

Sound Production: Massive Music/Katrina Aquilla

Publishing: Universal/Music Mill/Bruce Tweedie

Music: San Cisco/Big Sync Music/Michael Szumowski

Photography: The Kitchen/Toby Burrows

3D & Retouching: Electric Art

Strategy and Research – Manifesto

Media Agency – Bohemia

PR Agency – Sling & Stone