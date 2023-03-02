“In The End, We’ll All Become Stories!” Two Gs & Penguin Books Australia

Independent creative agency Two Gs has launched a campaign for Penguin Books Australia following a competitive pitch.

The campaign follows four different readers spreading the word about their latest favourite book, which is weaved cleverly together to form its own unique story.

Co-founders of Two Gs, John Gault and Matt Geersen said: “Books are the original social media, because when you read something you love, you can’t help but share it with whoever will listen. Working with the team at Penguin Books Australia has been as satisfying as putting your phone on silent and curling up with a good book.”

From Penguin Books Australia, Belinda Conners and Charlotte Saunders said:

“Sharing good books is what we do best at Penguin Books Australia; so working with Two Gs on the ‘Books Worth Sharing’ campaign was a natural extension of our core business. With this campaign we wanted to do something new, exciting and big that was still true to our iconic brand. We are proud that Penguin Books Australia has the highest brand recognition and loyalty in the business, so with this vibrant, fast-paced creative we are leaning into our well-known strengths to expand our reach and connect with casual readers and younger audiences too. Two Gs are a fast, dynamic duo who understood our mission to bring the excitement of sharing a loved book to life and executed it perfectly.”

The campaign will run across Cross Track TV, Cinema, catch-up TV and digital video during March and April.

Credits

Agency: Two Gs

Creative partner: Matt Geersen

Creative partner: John Gault

Client: Penguin Random House

Head of brands and partnerships – Belinda Conners

Insights specialist – Charlotte Saunders

Head of in market – Heidi Camilleri

Digital media manager – Georgie Demertzis

Head of digital – Michael Windle

Production: PUSH

Director: Cameron March

Executive Producer: Louella Campbell

Producer: Tania Salter

Production Manager: Alek Mackenzie

DP: Miller Best

Edit & Post Production – ARC Edit