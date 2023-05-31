Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue

It used to be that brands could get by without any major social media presence. That’s no longer the case – and it hasn’t been for a while.

In today’s world, a strong social media is a must-have for any brand. Attention on social is a great way to get results and spur growth for your brand.

However, not all attention is created equal. It can still be hard to know what the best social media strategy is for your brand and industry. Social media shouldn’t be guesswork or magic – but sometimes it still feels like it is.

“What should we post next, and why?” “How do I actually build a brand on social media?” “How can I turn attention into something into real revenue?”

We wanted to profile two key brands that are answering these questions – and more – using social brand intelligence tool Zavy.

With Zavy’s unique suite of social media analytics, content insights and brand benchmarking, brands are taking the guesswork out of social media and helping businesses produce quality content – because average results shouldn’t be the norm, and great results shouldn’t be a fluke.

Hear from Zavy users:

Rockit Apple makes delicious, mini-sized apples for on-the-go snacking, and their product has taken overseas markets by storm. It wanted to find a way to understand the impact of its social media activities on its overall brand, so the team reached out to Zavy for help.

“Zavy is the best brand social benchmarking platform we’ve come across,” said the Rockit Apple team. “They put their client relationships at the centre of what they do.”

It’s a sentiment shared by AreMedia, the media company publishing Woman’s Day, Australian Women’s Weekly, marie clare and more. AreMedia was keen to emphasise the Zavy advantage:

“Figuring out what the best performing and resonating content on social is one thing, doing it consistently is another, but doing it at scale across multiple brands on multiple social platforms and then implementing a social & content strategy on the back of all the nitty-gritty metrics and translating it into actual ROI for the business is an entirely different game. Zavy is our tool for simplifying all of that.”

What makes Zavy truly powerful is its content analysis – clear insights on what works and what doesn’t, so you can post more of what has impact for your audience. What’s more, Zavy allows a great peek behind the curtain of what’s working for your competitors, with industry-leading competitor performance.

Are Media AU shed further light on this, stating: “On a brand performance level, Zavy is a great aggregator and enables us to benchmark all of our brands across all of our competitors at a holistic view. It saves time from not having to check every feed, channel, and brand and not getting bogged down in the details. Zavy summarises all of that into a single score, so for reporting, it basically closes the gap between social teams, senior stakeholders, even with other marketing teams.”

Zavy’s impact goes beyond simplifying content strategies and enhancing reporting capabilities.

With Zavy, users gain the ability to identify the content attributes that resonate with their audience and consistently incorporate them into their content strategy. This optimisation for quality leads to more engagement, higher sentiment, stronger brand growth, and, most importantly, converting attention into revenue.

Have we piqued your interest? Want to figure out what content works on social media, so you can do more of it? Ready to see the real impact of your social media on your revenue?

Get in touch with us at hello@zavy.co — you could also win a six-month Zavy free trial.