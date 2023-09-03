Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer

Independent creative agency Town Square has appointed experienced strategist Jeff Malone as its new chief strategy officer.

Malone joins Town Square from Cummins & Partners where he was chief strategy officer in Melbourne. He has also worked at TBWA and DDB in Australia and had senior roles at Mullen Lowe in the US and at Ogilvy in the US, India and New Zealand, on brands including Jeep, Unilever, Hyatt, ANZ, Telstra, Arnott’s, McCain and Cancer Council Australia.

Malone is an award-winning strategist and has led several strategy departments, launched and built a behavioural science consultancy and worked at drinks giant Lion as a creative strategist where he helped drive new product development.

Alison Ray, general manager at Town Square said: “Jeff brings a wealth of diverse strategic thinking and leadership experience to the agency that will benefit all our existing and new clients. We continue to attract significant brands to the agency wanting the expertise and benefits working with an independent brings, and Jeff will only elevate that further. In addition to being a big brain, he’s also a great person and we are delighted he’s joined the Town Square team.”

Malone added: “It’s rare to find an agency that cares as much about their own people as they do the work. Add to that to a solid foundation of great clients and some huge ambitions and I was sold.”

His appointment comes at a time of new business growth for Melbourne-headquartered Town Square. It was recently appointed by Hilton for its luxury Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas in Qatar, and other clients include The Ghan, Qatar Airways, Qatar Tourism, Ego Power Tools, Armaguard, and The Big Issue. The agency also recently won two AWARD Awards for its ‘Know First Aid’ campaign for St John Ambulance.

