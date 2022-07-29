Tourism Australia & CHEP Unveil Neighbours Themed Ad For The UK’s Final Episode

[Update: the YouTube video to this ad is no longer available in Australia, B&T choosing to just run stills from the campaign.]

Australia’s greatest export to the UK, Neighbours, is airing its final episode in the country as we speak. Australia got our turn to see the reunion-parading-as-TV last night.

And what better way to stir some Antipodean love among the Poms than a Neighbours travel themed ad from Tourism Australia!

The work of CHEP Network and the show’s makers Fremantle, the 30-second spot is set to air during the last episode airing on the UK’s Channel 5 network and during catch-ups on My5 Catch Up.

It includes all the usual sights you’d expect from an Aussie travel ad interspersed with iconic images from Ramsay Street.

Sadly, just as B&T went to publish this article, video of the spot got banned in Australia. So, alas, you’ll just have to make do with stills from the ad.

The ad is part of Tourism Australia’s $56 million “Don’t go small, go Australia” platform, which made its first appearance in the UK market back in February when international travel restrictions were eased.

However the spot may have its work cut out. A study by Redfield & Wilton Strategies that was released in February found the Australia ranked dead last on a list of places the English would most like to visit!  Cost and distance proving the biggest deterrents – 63 per cent said it was too expensive.

Check out the new work from CHEP below:

Speaking of the new ad, Sally Cope, Tourism Australia’s regional general manager, UK and Northern Europe, said. ““It’s nostalgic. For four decades, a little touch of the Australian lifestyle has been appearing in everyone’s living room every day.

“We just really wanted to acknowledge it and celebrate the moment,” Cope added. “It was a bit of a ‘stars aligning’ moment because Fremantle reached out to us at the same time.

“It was great, because we worked together from the outset on how we could come up with something to celebrate this final episode.

“It’s all about showcasing the diversity of experiences and the vastness of the country, really tapping into that pent-up demand and saying, ‘This is the year to go big and have a big trip to Australia’.”

“So, how do we adapt that and celebrate Neighbours at the same time? The message is, now that Neighbours is ending, it’s about inspiring people to think about their big trip to come down and ‘Say g’day to Australia’,” Cope said.

