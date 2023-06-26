Top Three Strategies To Outperform Your Competitors On Social Media

Being a social media marketer means that you don’t work in a vacuum. It’s not just about the content that you’re producing for your brand; sometimes it’s even more important to know what you’re up against.

Zavy makes tracking your competition or any other brand, and how your brand is performing in comparison, easy – it’s all a matter of applying these simple strategies that make use of some in-built features.

1. Keeping an eye on what your competitors are doing, and whether it’s working

Tracking how your competitors are consistently performing is a cornerstone of content strategy. Why? Because you’re going after the same target audience and standing out is everything. Luckily, Zavy Pulse is where you’ll get the data for this, and more. This feature shows you a trend graph of the performance of both your brand’s posts and those of your competitors across all platforms. You’ll get a big picture look at their entire content history that gives you the ability to identify which trends are affecting the performance of brands in your industry, when and why, Being equipped with the knowledge about what’s working for your brand, the competitor or inspiration brands you track (and what’s not working) will make it easier for you to be consistent with your content strategy, see what’s resonating with your audience, and to really drill down into what’s making your competitors tick.

2. Making sure that you’re executing on the right type of content

One way to stay ahead of the competition and build market share is to ensure that you’re producing content that your industry responds well to, and do it consistently. Zavy’s Map feature makes it easy for you to understand how different types of content go over with the audience you’re targeting: it measures the performance of content pillars in sentiment, and lets you see how your brand’s engagement on those pillars differ from your competitors. It’s easy to know what content to produce when you know what your audience feels good about, and what they have higher odds of sharing with their own networks to increase the reach of your brand. Zavy’s Map helps your brand understand what type of content resonates with consumers so that you can make more of it than your competitors.

3. Keep on top of reporting

Zavy isn’t just about tracking how other brands do on social media. A key part of success in the social media space is being efficient with reporting and to ensure that you’re measuring the right results. If you’re collecting data that doesn’t help your performance, then you can’t improve. Zavy Pages is your answer: it helps you identify the most important performance stats for reporting, presented in time-filtered and benchmarked graphics that you can easily export to CSVs. Metrics are the results that underscore the performance of your content, so having it all viewable in one easy-to-understand format that you can export anywhere saves you from having to piece together the data yourself. Communicating your success to stakeholders becomes even easier with Zavy Pages, allowing them visibility of your hard work and to enable you to perform with their full support.

Outperforming your competitors on social media isn’t rocket science. Zavy’s features take the guesswork out of measuring and benchmarking any category or brand in the world, allowing you to focus your energy on what you do best – growing your audience and building your brand.

If you’re curious about how Zavy can further shape your social media content strategies, why not in touch by emailing us at hello@zavy.co? We keep things simple, but simple doesn’t have to mean basic – let us make your social media goals easy to understand and to execute on.