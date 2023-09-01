“Tone Deaf & Embarrassing!” Aussie Swimwear Brand Fights Back After Campaign Attacked For Lack Of Diversity

“Tone Deaf & Embarrassing!” Aussie Swimwear Brand Fights Back After Campaign Attacked For Lack Of Diversity
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Aussie swimwear brand Lahana Swim has stuck by its latest bikini campaign after people on the internet called the brand out for a lack of diversity.

The campaign, released earlier this week, features a series of women who are all young, white, and wearing black bikinis. The women were not picked via a modelling agency – they were the women who responded to a “local callout” put forward by Lahana Swim.

The Australian swimwear retailer faced a backlash for the shoot, with one person saying, “only thin Caucasian women showed up to this because the brand is marketing to a certain demographic.”

“WTF is this, WHERE is the representation? How tone-deaf can you be to post this, let alone with the caption ‘real bodies’? This is embarrassing,” someone else said.

In recent years, bikini and swimwear brands have been under scrutiny for diversity. Earlier this year, Seafolly got mixed reviews after featuring a non-binary activist in an ad. 

Despite the criticism, Lahana Swim held its own and stood by its campaign.

In a comment on its Instagram page, the brand said: “we are briefly going to address the comments on our most recent post”.

Source: Instagram

It went on to say – “these are ‘real bodies’ / because they are bodies lived and inhabited by their powerful owners”.

“This was a local call out’ – which means these girls choose to participate. Yes we would of loved to have more shapes and skin tones, but these are the beautiful, strong girls who decided to show up and participate on the day. We are so grateful for them and the energy they bought to the shoot.”

“These girls are customers/community, they are sisters, friends, La loyal girls, they came on there own merit. They are not models, but came to model regardless”.

Whilst acknowledging they can do better they said this piece was about community.

“Please be aware that we can always do better and we are aware of this. This was simply about community, solidarity, about showing power in your body. We love and adore this shoot and can feel the power from the women. We hope you can see and feel the intention too.”

Source Instagram

Many customers and fans stood in solidarity with Lahana with one commenting “it’s so hard to please everyone, you can’t have a generic manufactured version of diversity all of the time bc its simply not the reality.”

Another said: “everyone, get over yourselves not every single post made by this company needs to cater for EVERY single body shape or colour are you kidding me, it’s not easy to have every colour and every body shape readily available for photos”.

 

 



How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
1085 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

bikini diversity swimwear

Latest News

Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil
  • Advertising

Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil

Dani Bassil, CEO of Clemenger BBDO, has been back in Australia for almost 10 months after spending 20 years in the UK and almost five as the CEO of Digitas. Her appointment to the Clems top job has coincided with the agency merging its Sydney and Melbourne offices and a period of significant flux in […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
A smiling Asian woman sitting on the couch and reading a book on her digital tablet.
  • Marketing

One Mandate Group Announces Publication INNOVATIA

One Mandate Group, launched a new business publication INNOVATIA, promising a wide range of content channels and opportunities for advertisers. Having recently transitioned into a Not-for-Profit (NFP) Social Enterprise, 1MG has consistently stood out for its unconventional approach to business. According to John Keeney, chairman and editor-in-chief, “INNOVATIA is positioned to address a gap at […]

AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!
  • Marketing

AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!

In anticipation of the AFL Grand Final, Truce Films has partnered with the AFL to drop its finals campaign. The feel good campaign teases multiple possible endings of the highly anticipated event. Gavin Wanganeen, Joel Selwood and Brendon Goddard amongst others make an appearance in the 30-second spot. Jonathon Bernard, AFL creative and innovation director, […]

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne
  • Technology

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow has visited Sydney and Melbourne, attracting more than 400 well-known brands including Frank Green and Edgars Mission to get essential guidance on digital marketing, content creation and business strategy. During the event, small business operators and owners had the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from TikTok experts, industry professionals and accomplished SMB […]

Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA
  • Media

Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA

TBWA\Hong Kong, announced today its strategic partnership with EcoCeres, Inc., a company specialising in biomass utilisation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TBWA as the win coincides with the launch of specialty unit PLEX, a suite of B2B-focused services, and solidifies its commitment to driving transformative, innovative, and disruptive solutions in the sustainability sector. […]

Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO
  • Technology

Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO

Loyalty, promotions, rewards and incentives leader Think Wink has appointed Michael Moore (pictured) as its new CEO. Moore joins the company from digital bank Mynted, where he was chief product and marketing officer and follows leadership roles at Frank Green and Mastercard. Co-managing partners Kristie Atkins and Prataal Raj will remain with the business and […]

Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”
  • Marketing

Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”

Paramount’s consuming 6-part mystery One Night launched yesterday with an elevated premiere in the stunning South Coast of NSW. Every time we think of a memory, we reinvent it. Over time, our memories are more creation than reality. One Night explores this theme, pulling us in with an intoxicating mystery we yearn to untangle. But the […]

Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 
  • Media

Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 

Pluto TV, a global leader in free ad-supported streaming television, has launched 51 FAST channels called Live TV With Pluto TV on 10 Play. South Park, Happy Days, MasterChef Australia, MTV Realities and Nickelodeon classics are just some of the shows getting their own Pluto TV FAST Channel On 10 Play.  The Pluto TV FAST channels […]

Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?
  • Opinion

Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?

B&T never likes to prod the old 'holding companies VS indies' war, so we'd prefer to call this more a gentle tickle.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising
  • Technology

Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising

Bidstack, the in-game advertising and video game monetisation platform, and Venatus, the leading publisher monetisation and advertising platform for gaming & entertainment, today announce a commercial partnership that will give Venatus exclusive access to Bidstack’s extensive video game advertising inventory across six key global markets. Having pioneered the intrinsic in-game advertising format since 2017, Bidstack has […]

Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here
  • Media

Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here

Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here continued to do well with audiences, securing 556,000 metro viewers last night and taking the second-highest spot for entertainment. It was only surpassed by the nation’s favourite renovation show – The Block – which pulled in 578,000 metro viewers for the Nine Network. Meanwhile, The Chase pulled up 527,000 metro […]