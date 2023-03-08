“These Brands Mock Women!” Fury After Swimwear Brand Seafolly Hires Non-Binary Ambassador

A collection of customers have threatened to boycott Seafolly after the glamorous swimwear brand featured a bearded non-binary activist in an ad.

Similar to US lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, Seafolly has been known to feature conventionally attractive female models including Gigi Hadid, Jesinta Franklin, Lara Worthington and Miranda Kerr (see below).

To mark Pride, however, Seafolly went against conventional beauty standards and hired non-binary activist, author and podcast host Deni Todorovič for one of its ads. Todorovič , who has a beard and chest hair, was seen strutting their stuff in a fluorescent yellow bikini.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Todorovič thanked Seafolly for the “once in a lifetime opportunity” saying it “means the world”.

Not everyone was happy, however. On Twitter, Alexandra Marshall, who writes for publications such as the Spectator, said she had “been buying swimsuits from you [Seafolly] for many years” but would “never again”.

She went on to say that the brand was “mocking” women.

Another Tweeter, who had an Aussie flag in their name, agreed with Marshall, saying that they too would no longer be shopping at the swimwear brand.

On Instagram, one user responded to the post on Todorovič’s page, saying that the move by Seafolly was “tokenism”.

It is the internet, however, so of course there was divided opinion. Some Tweeters mocked Marshall with one saying “I’m sure they will miss the $40 you spend once every decade”.

Another celebrated Todorovič for their fierce look, saying “what a vibe”.

In another post, Todorovič hinted that there could be more collaboration with Seafolly in the future.

“Today we made history. This marks the first time iconic Aussie swim giants @seafollyaustralia have worked with a Trans ambassador/brand partner. As the Chief Marketing Officer said in our initial meeting, it’s the first time of many more to come. I couldn’t be more honoured. This week I’ve been reminded of the many complexities of living as a trans non binary person in Australia, so to have this support from a brand I’ve admired since my days at Cosmo – is a true pinch me moment! “