The Works Becomes First Major Aussie Agency To Make Serious AI Play
Creative agency The Works has announced the launch of an industry-first offering of products and services within the realm of Artificial Intelligence.
Underpinned by the agency’s commitment to leverage AI for personalised digital experiences – the new services: Accelerated AI Answers (AAA) and Artificial Intelligence Optimisation (AIO) are amplified by OpenAI’s powerful ChatGPT technology.
Damian Pincus, founder and creative partner at The Works, said, “We are on the brink of a transformative era in digital engagement. The launch of AAA and AIO is our commitment to leading the way in this AI-driven revolution. It’s not merely about keeping up – it’s about being embracive pioneers and providing brands with the right support to get the very best out of new technology as and when it arises.”
AAA transforms existing websites into a knowledge base for a conversational AI assistant, providing users with immediate, relevant answers. This tackles the challenge many brands face with vast, unstructured data, enabling customers to navigate easily without having to browse entire websites. By turning every brand’s website into a smart AI assistant, AAA not only simplifies customer interaction but also enhances their experience through conversational navigation and immediate responses.
AIO on the other hand, ensures digital content is entirely optimised for AI utilisation. It unlocks information concealed in non-AI-readable formats, fills in the knowledge gaps and primes branded content for AI access.
Mike Jones, head of digital experience and innovation at The Works said, “AI is rapidly reshaping the digital landscape. With AAA and AIO, we’re not just offering tools – we’re offering transformative solutions that redefine how brands engage with customers. The time to adapt and leverage the power of AI is now.”
“In this competitive landscape, brands cannot afford to overlook the power of AI. AAA and AIO are the keys to delivering superior customer experiences and maintaining visibility in an evolving digital world.”
These innovative offerings open new horizons for customer engagement, enabling brands to customise experiences like never before.
Please login with linkedin to commentDamian Pincus The Works
Latest News
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Thursday Edition
The curtain falls again on another tremendous Cannes In Cairns. As B&T journos everywhere say, "Thank f@ck that's over."
Westpac & DDB Sydney Celebrate “A Beautiful Partnership” For Origin One
Didn't think we saw the Westpac logo quite as much as we should've in last night's game? Grab even more with this.
Leo’s CEO Emma Montgomery Departs To Take Up Role As DDB Chicago’s New Boss
Leo's CEO Emma Montgomery is off to the Windy City, Chicago, for a new role. Has all but dispensed with the beehive.
Imagination Director Heath Campanaro Departs For New Charity Start-Up
Always wanted to throw it all in for some wild, crazy dream? Be inspired here or the hell of living in a campervan.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Just Shy Of Two Million, As Maroons Wow Adelaide
B&T found ourselves screaming at the TV last night. It wasn't Origin but that fool's boeuf bourguignon on MasterChef.
AI, VR & Terrible Client Pitches All Cop A Roasting In Relatable Work For “Bullshit-Free” Software Firm
Is the only good thing about any client meeting the sandwiches or Pellegrino that magically appears? You'll love this.
BOQ Launches Financial Fitness Program With Ambassador Olympian Ariarne Titmus Via The Inside Job
Take your lunch from theft out of the office fridge to homemade toasted cheese with these handy financial tips.
Reprise & Monash Uni Partnership Offers Students Industry Experience With 12-Week Program
B&T often entertains students on work experience who learn valuable life skills such as toilet hygiene & the lunch run.
Mediabrands Restructures Mediahub Leadership, As Sue Squillace Returns As Mediahub CEO
With petunias that are the pride of the entire street, Sue Squillace returns from gardening leave for role at Mediahub.
Outdoor Media Association Welcomes Three New Members
Outdoor Media Association welcomes three new members. Apparently doves were released, although B&T is yet to confirm it.
XXXX Celebrates Queenslanders’ Pride In Origin Via Thinkerbell
Can this possibly get any more Queensland? Origin, XXXX, Darren Lockyer and all delivered by its Sydney agency.
Alchemy One Wins Aussie Pet Food Brand Lyka’s Media
If you think we're running that cute dog photo just so you'll go all gooey & dribbly, you're seeing straight through us.
UnLtd and EssenceMediacom Unveil “Dolly’s Dream” Campaign To Highlight Bullying
No one likes to shine a light on agencies doing good like B&T. We leave the nasty, redundancy stuff to Mumbrella.
Wavemaker & Palmolive Shine A Light On First Nations Growers
Wavemaker proves it's not only omnichannel but offers cross functionality across the entire funnel by releasing an ad.
Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns
Did you miss Stan Grant's powerful Cannes In Cairns address? Pull on a Hawaiian number and relive it all here.
Ex-Project Host & 10 Staffer Peter Van Onselen Labels Network A “Disaster”; 10 Says Comments “Disappointing”
Things might be a tad difficult at 10 at the present moment, but not so bad they've had to resort to bringing Rove back.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Seven Takes The Cookies, As News Dominates
If B&T's TV ratings are a snapshot of the nation, we like news, unscrupulous tradies, game shows & glorified home cooks.
“Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources!” Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns
Enjoy the last of our Cannes In Cairns wraps here. For we are now being violently ill on a reef tour somewhere.
Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue
It's top tips on turning socials into a revenue stream. Still, it does require more than just photos of the office dog.
Abbie Chatfield, Carrie Bickmore And Tommy Little Descend On Cairns
Aussie radio royalty takeover the Cannes In Cairns stage. We would've invited Alan if he would ever return calls.
“Monumental Decline!” Bud Light Pledges $300K Support For LGBTQI+ Causes, As Brand Set To Relinquish #1 Spot
It's your now daily dose of Bud Light disaster news. It's a bit like Bold & The Beautiful when Hunter rooted Ridge.
Bruce Lehrmann Settles Defamation With News, As Seven Nabs The Rights To Tell-All Interview
As there are just so many lawyers involved in this, B&T would prefer to remind you it's tax time in little over a month.
TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity
The TechDiversity Awards, a prestigious event celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in tech workforces across industry sectors, took place last week. The awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, government representatives, experts, and change-makers, highlighted the outstanding initiatives and individuals making a remarkable impact in DEI across various sectors. Under the theme “We are Greater […]
Initiative’s Melissa Fein Brands Netflix’s Advertising Launch “Flaccid” At Cannes In Cairns
Cannes In Cairns delegates have been subjected to the word "flaccid". More disappointingly, not a single giggle either.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For Netflix Series FUBAR
Such is B&T's love of Schwarzenegger flicks we can even quote lines from 'Terminator 17: Milking It For All It's Worth'.
Climate Council Unveils Initiative To Remove Fossil Fuel Sponsors From Uniforms, Stadiums & Events
Climate Council unveils plans to end fossil fuel sports sponsorship. As Gina declares: "Not so fast, my pretties!"
Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day (& Coke) For Pepsi Max
Are you one of those "Pepsi's better than Coke" people? Life is just too short to continue to be that f@cking annoying.
GroupM New Zealand Nabs Apparent Sydney’s John Halpin For CEO Role
Aussie John Halpin takes up GroupM NZ CEO role. And that's despite it being a Rugby World Cup year.
BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced
There's one thing to be said about an actual Sirens statuette, they'd make a terrific hood ornament for the car.
Stan Grant: “We Are Feeding Hate Into The Bloodstream Of Our Society”
It was standing room only for Stan Grant's Cannes In Cairns presentation. However, you can recline in comfort with this.
Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under
It's yet more exclusive news breaking out of Cannes In Cairns. Not to mention B&T losing our trunks in hotel pool.
Seven’s Mel Hopkins: “The Funnel Is From The 80s, We Need To Move On”
Miss one of the top Cannes In Cairns sessions from this morning? Here it is again sans any saved questions at the end.
How To Win Your Next Pitch: Sparrow, Jen Davidson & Graham Webster Weigh-In At Cannes In Cairns
During your last pitches did you come 7th, 9th, 15th and 33rd? Slide your way up the winner's pole with these pro tips.
Do Most Agencies Hate Their Clients? Industry Bigwigs Spill The Dirt At Cannes In Cairns
'You can't ask that panel' is the highlight of Cannes In Cairns. Pool limbo & mojito chug competitions aside, that is.
Wunderman Thompson Goes On Hiring Spree
Once again the advertising industry, organic bakeries & independent cinemas doing their bit in soaking up hipster staff.
SEEK Unveils New Brand Campaign “The SEEKRET” Via TBWA\Melbourne
Want to really test your employer's commitment? Why not constantly peruse the SEEK site during work hours.