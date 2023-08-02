The Works Appoints “Industry First” In-House Mindset Coach

The Works has announced that Lucy Bachelor, in addition to being recently promoted to strategy director, has also been accredited as an in-house mindset coach. Bachelor’s industry first offering reinforces The Works’ commitment to fostering personal and professional development, as well as nurturing a culture of wellbeing within the agency.

With her experience in strategy and leadership, Bachelor brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role as an in-house mindset coach. In addition to coaching, and in recognition of the importance of a holistic approach to wellbeing at the Works, Bachelor has spearheaded the Wellness Offering at The Works, a program designed to aid employees with the very best tools and resources in the realm of mental, physical and financial wellbeing.

(L-R) Lucy Batchelor, strategy director/in-house mindset coach, Julie Dormand, managing director,

Damian Pincus, founder/creative partner.

Through the newly launched three-month coaching program, The Works aims to empower individuals to unlock their full potential, overcome challenges, and cultivate a mindset for success.

The coaching program consists of two 90-minute sessions per month, spanning over a three-month blocks. During these sessions, participants will delve into various topics designed to promote personal growth and professional fulfillment. Some of the key areas covered in the coaching program include:

Self-Belief: and the art of learning to believe, trust, respect, and value yourself. Tackling ambiguity, overwhelming situations and changes head on. Combatting exhaustion and regaining energy, while finding clarity amid confusion. Aditionally, learning effective strategies for managing conflict and maintaining emotional wellbeing.

“In an industry where burnout, overwhelm, and pressure are rife I’m so grateful to empower individuals with the tools they need to breakthrough blocks and unlock their significance. This coaching program is designed to equip our employees with techniques, frameworks and principles to navigate work and life, no matter the challenge. I look forward to guiding and supporting our employees on their accelerated journey towards fulfilment,” Bachelor said.

Jules Dormand managing director said “We are proud to offer this program as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting our team and I congratulate Lucy not only on the efforts in getting her accreditation, but in continuing to challenge the status quo of what workplace wellbeing looks like in 2023.” she added.

At present, The Works enjoys some of the highest staff retention levels in the industry, fostering initiatives like these have also earned them a top 20 spot in the ‘Best Places to Work’ four years running.