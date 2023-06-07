The Women In Media National Conference Announces Expert Panel Headed By Ita Buttrose, Leigh Sales & Sandra Sully

The Women in Media National Conference 2023 is bringing together a panel of Australia’s top experts to discuss the critical issues of gender, media, and society. This is a rare opportunity to hear collective insights from these leaders, who have been pivotal in putting gender equality and inclusion for all women on the national agenda. The discussion will be led by award-winning journalist and commentator on women and the workforce, Catherine Fox AM.

The panellists include:

Former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins: Widely recognised for her tireless efforts in combating gender discrimination, Kate Jenkins has been a trailblazer in addressing workplace inequality and harassment. With her wealth of experience, she will shed light on the persistent challenges faced by women in the media and society.

Chair of the Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce, Sam Mostyn AO: Known for her advocacy and the promotion of women’s economic empowerment, Sam Mostyn brings an unparalleled understanding of the issues facing women in Australia and the barriers that hinder gender equality.

CEO of Media Diversity Australia, Mariam Veiszadeh: An award-winning human rights champion, lawyer, diversity & inclusion practitioner, contributing author and social commentator. As a fearless advocate, Mariam Veiszadeh is accustomed to being both an advocate against and a victim of xenophobia.

CEO of the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, Hon Mary Wooldridge: Leading an agency committed to fostering gender equality in workplaces, Mary Wooldridge possesses deep insights into the systemic issues that women face across industries. She will provide valuable perspective on the progress made and the work that still lies ahead.

Kate Jenkins said, “I am honoured to join forces with fellow dynamic colleagues as we discuss gender equality at the Women in Media National Conference. Persistent challenges including workplace inequality and harassment remain issues to be addressed if we are to level the playing field for women. I look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions on these critical issues that will drive positive change for women everywhere.”

“Gathering this powerful panel of women together will ensure a robust discussion about the systemic and pervasive issues that contribute to gender inequality. We are thrilled to host these amazing women and hear their views at our national conference,” said Anita Jacoby AM, Co-Chair, Women in Media.

The Women in Media National Conference, taking place in Sydney for the first time on 8-9 September 2023, is a premier event that brings together professionals from all areas of the media industry including journalism, communications, production, public relations, advertising, marketing, publishing and digital media.

Ita Buttrose AC OBE will headline an impressive speaker line-up including 2023 Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt, Leigh Sales AM, Natalie Barr and many other experts in media, technology, and creative industries. Chief News Presenter for Network Ten’s flagship news bulletin, Sandra Sully and co-host of Nine Network’s breakfast program Today, Sarah Abo, will MC the event which includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. The conference aims to foster meaningful conversations and drive positive change in the media landscape.

The Women in Media two-day National Conference is open to media professionals from all backgrounds, and early bird registration is now open. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an empowering and inspiring event.

