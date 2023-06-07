The Women In Media National Conference Announces Expert Panel Headed By Ita Buttrose, Leigh Sales & Sandra Sully

The Women in Media National Conference 2023 is bringing together a panel of Australia’s top experts to discuss the critical issues of gender, media, and society. This is a rare opportunity to hear collective insights from these leaders, who have been pivotal in putting gender equality and inclusion for all women on the national agenda. The discussion will be led by award-winning journalist and commentator on women and the workforce, Catherine Fox AM.

The panellists include:

Former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins: Widely recognised for her tireless efforts in combating gender discrimination, Kate Jenkins has been a trailblazer in addressing workplace inequality and harassment. With her wealth of experience, she will shed light on the persistent challenges faced by women in the media and society.

Chair of the Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce, Sam Mostyn AO: Known for her advocacy and the promotion of women’s economic empowerment, Sam Mostyn brings an unparalleled understanding of the issues facing women in Australia and the barriers that hinder gender equality.

CEO of Media Diversity Australia, Mariam Veiszadeh: An award-winning human rights champion, lawyer, diversity & inclusion practitioner, contributing author and social commentator. As a fearless advocate, Mariam Veiszadeh is accustomed to being both an advocate against and a victim of xenophobia.

CEO of the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, Hon Mary Wooldridge: Leading an agency committed to fostering gender equality in workplaces, Mary Wooldridge possesses deep insights into the systemic issues that women face across industries. She will provide valuable perspective on the progress made and the work that still lies ahead.

Kate Jenkins said, “I am honoured to join forces with fellow dynamic colleagues as we discuss gender equality at the Women in Media National Conference. Persistent challenges including workplace inequality and harassment remain issues to be addressed if we are to level the playing field for women. I look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions on these critical issues that will drive positive change for women everywhere.”