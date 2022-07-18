The Monkeys Delivers New Work For Sports Bet Site Ladbrokes

The Monkeys Delivers New Work For Sports Bet Site Ladbrokes
Ladbrokes, part of the leading global sports betting and gaming entertainment operator Entain Group, has released a new campaign to underline its significant commitment to player protection and safer gambling.

Created by The Monkeys the campaign encourages engagement with the brand’s Punter Assist tools to deliver a safer gaming experience.

Ladbrokes Punter Assist tools enable punters to tailor their betting experience to best suit their interests, needs and choices through easy-to-use controls. This campaign focuses on Market Control, part of the Punter Assist suite, to demonstrate how punters can use Market Control to dial down the volume and focus on the markets that are important to them.

James Burnett, chief marketing officer of Entain Australia, said: “We’re driven to deliver an experience where our customers are in control and can maximise their entertainment value. Market Control helps Ladbrokes customers to turn down the volume, but not the fun. We believe punting is more entertaining when you’re in control and we are pushing this campaign across all channels to remind our players that they can tailor their experience to maximise their enjoyment.”

To ensure the new campaign reaches punters, Ladbrokes is set to exclusively run Market Control advertisements across its TV, radio, out of home and print channels (Traditional Media) during Gambling Harm Awareness Week (GHAW) from 18 – 24 July.

“We are applying market control to our own advertising campaigns by exclusively advertising the new Market Control campaign across Traditional Media during GHAW, and continuing to promote it throughout the remainder of the year,” Burnett said.

