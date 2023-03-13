The Misfits Are Hiring! Are You Our Next Marketing Coordinator?

The Misfits Are Hiring! Are You Our Next Marketing Coordinator?
We’re seeking a super smart, super organised, super amazing marketing coordinator to join our growing team.

The successful candidate will be part of our large client services team, where they work with domestic destination clients to market and promote their events and their region as a whole.

Who you are:

You’re an up-and-coming go-getter with over two years of experience in communications and/or marketing. You’ve run social media accounts for big brands and have even dabbled in events.

You also have:

  • Excellent social media experience managing branded accounts with high impact and reach.
  • Proven understanding of the production process for marketing materials across multiple platforms e.g. print and online.
  • Experience in developing and implementing strategic marketing plans, including brand and audience development strategies.
  • Experience of working on multiple large-scale projects simultaneously.
  • Strong knowledge and experience of digital marketing platforms and strategy.
  • Proficiency in analytical and reporting tools is essential including Facebook Ads Manager, AdWords, and Google Analytics.
  • Familiarity with Facebook and Instagram and spend campaigns.
  • Agency experience.
  • Event management experience is viewed as highly appealing but not essential. 

Who we are:

The Misfits is a full service agency creating brand stories and customer connections. We offer owned channels to market as well as creative, digital and event services.

We are a small agency but punch well above our weight and have a reputation for breeding and up-skilling the best talent throughout the advertising, marketing and media industries.

We’re a fun, exciting, hard working team of over 30 Misfits who love what do. There’s office dog(s), an in house purpose-built studio for shoots and unbridled opportunities.

If you think you’re right for the role, hit us up!

To apply send a cover letter and CV to vanessa@themisfits.media.

The Misfits Media Company

