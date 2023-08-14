The Matildas Effect! 69% Of Aussies Say They’ll Now Follow Other Women’s Sports Post The World Cup

The Matildas Effect! 69% Of Aussies Say They’ll Now Follow Other Women’s Sports Post The World Cup
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Matildas’ phenomenal march into the World Cup semi-finals isn’t just proving a massive boon for broadcaster Seven but research has shown it’s set to have a huge impact on women’s sport generally.

In exclusive insights provided by Honeycomb Strategy to B&T, from a representative sample of 410, has found that 69 per cent of Australians who have seen a match are now more likely to follow other women’s sporting events in the future along with 34 per cent who have only heard about the tournament.

According to Honeycomb’s numbers, 53 per cent of Australians have watched the World Cup in some way, while an additional 38 per cent said they’d heard about the event but hadn’t watched a match.

Fifty-one per cent said they’d watched a game on TV, 22 per cent had attended a game and 25 per cent had been involved in a live streaming event.

When it came to the event’s sponsors, McDonald’s was the biggest stand-out with 41 per cent recognition. A third were aware of Coca Cola’s related advertising, sponsorship or promotions (32 per cent) and Adidas (30 per cent).

Across all brands, half (54 per cent) of those that saw the advertising have become more favourable towards the specific brand, highlighting the effectiveness of the event partnership, and the quality of advertising itself.

A further 54 per cent said that they’re more likely to purchase from these brands in future as a result of seeing the advertising, sponsorship or promotions associated with the event.

Commenting on the numbers, Honeycomb strategy founder and director, Renata Freund (pictured above), said: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a massive turning point with 73 per cent of Australians who have watched a match now feeling more favourable towards women’s sport. It’s great to see Australian brands recognise this moment and get behind women’s sports to this extent.

“With more than one in two Australians watching the FWWC, it’s a huge opportunity for advertisers to not only build brand saliency, but also to make a public statement about the alignment of women’s sports with their values. The brands who took the plunge are really seeing huge dividends, with Maccas (41 per cent), Coke (32 per cent) and Adidas (30 per cent) standing out with the greatest levels of sponsorship awareness.

The alignment with consumer values is resulting in increased favourability towards sponsors, with 54% of consumers stating they would be more likely to purchase from these brands in the future. Australian consumers want to see these brands rewarded for their efforts.

It will be great to see this strong performance result in brands beginning to take greater interest in sponsorships of the amazing female sporting talent that we’re lucky to have in Australia.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Honeycomb

Latest News

Succession: The Un-Logan Roy Way
  • Opinion

Succession: The Un-Logan Roy Way

In this guest post, Sangeeta Leach (leda image) founder of The Leach Partnership, offers top tips for growing your agency’s talent and all-important succession planning…. This month, a couple of incidents reminded me of the importance of nurturing talent within organisations. We all speak the speak of “our people are the most important asset” but […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Initiative Nabs Priceline Pharmacy’s Media Away From PHD
  • Media

Initiative Nabs Priceline Pharmacy’s Media Away From PHD

Priceline Pharmacy has awarded Initiative its media services account following a three-month competitive pitch. The account has been held for nine years by PHD Melbourne. Initiative’s remit covers all media strategy, planning and buying for offline and online, including display, performance and addressable. Priceline’s head of marketing Gabrielle Tully said, “We’re very excited to work […]

Butter Insurance Launches ‘Weird Stuff Happens’ Out-Of-Home Campaign
  • Marketing

Butter Insurance Launches ‘Weird Stuff Happens’ Out-Of-Home Campaign

Butter Insurance is shaking up stale, traditional insurance advertising with its latest out-of-home campaign ‘Weird Stuff Happens’. This dynamic campaign seeks to resonate with young people and renters, infusing a sense of humour and relatability into the often dry and complex world of insurance. Butter Insurance was founded in 2021 by Steph Skevington and Cassie […]

Paul Wilkinson Departs Half Dome
  • Advertising

Paul Wilkinson Departs Half Dome

Paul 'Wilko' Wilkinson has departed Half Dome. Confirms it had nothing to do with the predictability of his nickname.

Powerade Transforms Sydney Harbour Bridge For The FIFA Women’s World Cup
  • Marketing

Powerade Transforms Sydney Harbour Bridge For The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Powerade has unveiled a Snapchat AR lens, transforming the Sydney Harbour Bridge into a perfect pause moment as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 teams gear up for an unmissable semi-final. The Augmented Reality lens showcases the ultimate pause moment, with a female footballer swinging from a hammock high above Sydney Harbour Bridge and drinking […]

Public AI Sets Up Shop In Australia For Generative AI-Created Ad Campaigns
  • Technology

Public AI Sets Up Shop In Australia For Generative AI-Created Ad Campaigns

Public AI has launched its generative AI-powered ad creation platform in Australia. The UK-based firm’s ad creation platform gives marketers the tools to reimagine adverts from ideation to production and boost the efficiency, personalisation, and effectiveness of programmatic display campaigns. Adam O’Neill, Australia country director at Public AI, said, “We’re committed to helping accelerate visual […]

Animation Studio Fox & Co Launches In Australia
  • Marketing

Animation Studio Fox & Co Launches In Australia

Fox & Co, an award-winning animation studio, has officially launched in Australia. Renowned for its expertise in 2D animation, 3D animation, virtual production, and VFX, Fox & Co is poised to be the go-to partner for brands, agencies, and production companies looking for top-tier animation and visual solutions.

Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering
  • Marketing

Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering

SEO agency Prosperity Media introduces new digital PR offering with hire from overseas, while also expanding its senior leadership team. James Norquay, who founded Prosperity Media more than a decade ago, is now expanding the agency offering to include digital PR. The Surry Hills-based specialist agency, who traditionally works with medium to enterprise level clients […]

Forbes Australia Releases New Issue Featuring Philanthropist Carol Schwartz
  • Marketing

Forbes Australia Releases New Issue Featuring Philanthropist Carol Schwartz

The sixth issue of Forbes Australia is released today and features Reserve Bank of Australia board member and influential investor Carol Schwartz. Other noteworthy highlights include co-Founder of Big Red Group Naomi Simson, Flight Centre Travel Group CEO and founder Graham “Skroo” Turner, CEO of Warrikal Engineering and Founder of the Kirrikin Foundation Amanda Healy, […]

Zitcha Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads
  • Technology

Zitcha Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads

Zitcha has integrated Pinterest into its retail media platform, letting brand advertisers reach millions of Pinterest users in Australia and around the world, by using retailers’ first-party data to reach and track online purchases via closed-loop attribution. Retail brand advertisers can use Pinterest’s features and reach through the Zitcha platform, targeting shopper decision-making at the […]