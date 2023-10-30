The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account

Property Mate has appointed The Incubator as its creative services agency following a competitive pitch.

The decision to collaborate with The Incubator comes as PropertyMate prepares to significantly ramp up its national identity within the property app market.

At this pivotal moment in a new phase of expansion, PropertyMate requires an agency who can help them fill out their brand identity and pinpoint their core positioning, in order to deepen their unique foothold in the market. Rather than tackling the existing big players with an identical product, PropertyMate’s unique user experience takes consumers on a journey of discovery, enabling them to find properties they may not otherwise have seen or considered.

The Incubator aims to firmly establish PropertyMate as a household name, through a careful process of business development strategy, brand evolution, positioning and expansion.

“We are honoured to join forces with Property Mate,” said Jeremy Walsh, CEO of The Incubator. “The Incubator loves working with challenger brands, and these guys are all set to shake up the Australian property industry. We’re thrilled to join them on this ride and look forward to helping them smash their growth targets going forward”.

This partnership represents an opportunity for The Incubator to help build Property Mate’s brand awareness, as they have done for similar challenger brands such as Tradie and Brick Lane.