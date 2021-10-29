The AFR Magazine Creates An NFT Of Its Young Rich List Cover

The AFR Magazine Creates An NFT Of Its Young Rich List Cover
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Australian Financial Review Magazine has minted its first non-fungible token (NFT), an animated digital original of today’s cover of the 2021 Young Rich issue. Money raised from the NFT’s auction will be donated to charity.

The NFT – seen here – and the cover, depict Kain Warwick, founder of the Synthetix cryptocurrency trading platform, who debuts on this year’s Young Rich List with an estimated fortune of $879 million. Warwick is one of seven debutants on this year’s list whose wealth is derived from cryptocurrencies. This marks the first year since the founding of the Young Rich List in 2003 that crypto wealth has been included.

“Why not?” said Michael Stutchbury, editor-in-chief of the Financial Review. “Having ventured into the world of cryptocurrencies to compile this year’s list, the next logical step was to turn our cover into an NFT. The Financial Review is the leading source of business and finance news in Australia. While the world of bitcoins, ether and NFTs is opaque, it’s important to help subscribers understand how this new financial ecosystem operates.”

The NFT is housed on the Foundation.app platform and we plan to auction it off shortly. The Financial Review will make a donation of an amount equal to the net proceeds to The Smith Family, which offers educational support to young, disadvantaged Australians to give them a better chance of succeeding at school and in life.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

The Australian Financial Review Magazine

Latest News

Australian Geographic Takes 50% Stake In Tour Company Insight Australia Travel
  • Media

Australian Geographic Takes 50% Stake In Tour Company Insight Australia Travel

Media brand Australian Geographic has acquired 50 per cent of Insight Australia Travel to launch a new small-group tour offering. Australian Geographic Travel offers a choice of over 30 itineraries all bookable via the Australian Geographic website. The small-group tour options cover domestic destinations such as Arnhem Land and the MacDonnell Ranges in the Northern […]

Queensland Aboriginal Islander Health Council Launches Vaccine Website Via New Word Order
  • Media

Queensland Aboriginal Islander Health Council Launches Vaccine Website Via New Word Order

In a push to drive increased vaccination numbers and reduce the gap in numbers between First Nations people and the general population, New Word Order were tasked with creating one of the first bespoke COVID-19 vaccine websites in Australia. This new website fills a vital gap in the market by providing vaccine information directly to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

How Are Aussie Banks Performing On Social?
  • Partner Content

How Are Aussie Banks Performing On Social?

It's a report into the social media health of the banks. And further proof of the benefit of owning a rescue helicopter.

Partner Content

by Zavy

Thrive Wins Airbnb’s PR
  • Marketing

Thrive Wins Airbnb’s PR

B&T loves to holiday with Airbnb. We're even okay with the hidden cameras in the bedrooms.