The ABC Investigated Bullying Claims Made Against Stan Grant

The ABC reportedly investigated claims that indigenous presenter Stan Grant erupted at a female staff member in the foyer of the broadcaster’s Ultimo headquarters.

Using the Freedom of Information Act, The Australian obtained documents that showed a complaint was lodged against Grant days after he allegedly erupted in a “lengthy, expletive-laden tirade” against a female producer.

It is alleged that Grant shouted at the woman – who was a longtime colleague – in front of dozens of ABC staffers after she asked him a question about the production of a show.

Grant was hosting two programs – China Tonight and Q+A – at the time. The incident reportedly took place in late January on the same day the political discussion show Q&A was due to return.

The documents reportedly stated that the ABC was advised of a “prospect of litigation” concerning the complaint.

The Australian reported that it was not the female staff member in question who made the formal complaint. Details about the incident were said to be included in nine pages of documents – which include correspondence between Grant and the ABC’s head of news, Justin Stevens, who conducted inquiries.

The inquiries were made between February 3 and March 3.

The Australian said that the ABC declined to comment but a spokesperson claimed legal privileges on the documents.

“These documents comprise communications and documents created in connection with a potential dispute for the dominant purpose of the ABC’s internal lawyers advising their client, the ABC, about the then prospect of litigation,” wrote Ali Edwards, the ABC’s head of rights management and FOI decision-maker.

“A limited group of people at the ABC are aware of private matters raised in the documents and access (sic) this information has been limited internally such that it is shared on a limited need-to-know basis with relevant decision makers and advisers,” she said.

Stan Grant left the ABC this year, after saying he suffered blatant racial abuse.

