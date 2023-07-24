Stan Grant To Permanently Step Down From Q&A, Patricia Karvelas To Replace

Stan Grant has permanently stepped down from hosting the ABC’s Q+A, after receiving racist abuse and threats on the lives of himself and his family.

RN Breakfast host Patricia Karvelas, who had been standing in as a temporary replacement for Grant, will host Q+A for the rest of the year, as well as the radio show from Tuesday to Friday.

“Patricia Karvelas has been doing an outstanding job as fill-in host and we’re delighted she has agreed to continue in that role,” said ABC news director Justin Stevens.

“Stan Grant is one of the country’s finest journalists, storytellers and broadcasters and we will be delighted to have his contribution across a number of different ABC programs,” added Stevens.

“We want to do all we can to support Stan and ensure he continues to play a major role in Australian media. He has the ability to lead our media toward a kinder and more constructive conversation.

“In Wiradjuri ‘dyiraamalang’ means a teacher and leader. Stan Grant, a proud Wiradjuri man, is both of those things and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does into the future.

At present, it is not clear which ABC projects Grant will be moving onto.

Voice correspondent and The Drum presenter Dan Bourchier will host a special edition of Q+A from the Garma Festival, presenting a range of views from the all-Indigenous panel.

“Dan is doing terrific work in a key role covering the Voice to Parliament debate and referendum and having him anchor the program from Garma will be another important part of this,” Stevens said.

In his first public appearance since stepping down from Q+A, Grant told the audience at B&T‘s Cannes in Cairns conference that the Australian media landscape had become a toxic influence on society and the rapacious and polarising state of news coverage was responsible for the hate he had received.

