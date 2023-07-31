The $122 Billion Ad Fraud Mafia Marketers Are Ignoring
Ad fraud is the problem the advertising industry is turning a blind eye to, but the scale of the problem means every brand should be paying rapt attention to it. Here Yahoo’s senior platform solutions lead, Rahila Nadir (pictured), unpacks the problem and some lessons from the IAB’s recent Ad Fraud Playbook.
When asked, seven out of 10 advertisers claim they haven’t experienced ad fraud. Given that the best estimates are showing globally ad fraud is raking in $122 billion per year, it is highly probable that most brands are actually falling victim to this in some way.
The reason most marketers are blasé to this problem is that they simply don’t see it – they don’t have the tools to measure or detect it. And this is causing major issues across the whole industry and wider community.
Why am I getting so heated about this? To put it simply this is money going directly from your ad budgets to fund organised crime. It’s not exactly the Don Vito-style mafia, but the even murkier cybercrime gangs that view advertising as a nice, soft underbelly to make an easy few billion bucks from each year.
Cybersecurity Ventures estimates the global cost of cybercrime will reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. There’s also good evidence to suggest this is money that is then used to fund other types of much more tangible crimes which have substantial real-world impact. Ironically, these are often the kinds of things marketing teams are looking to combat with CSR initiatives. Perhaps solutions are much closer to home.
Closer to home these scams impact your campaign effectiveness, which in turn may see good channels being wrongly turned off or marketing budgets stripped back because the CFO isn’t seeing value from the investment.
Clearly, it is a topic I’m passionate about, and I recently had the opportunity to contribute to the IAB’s Ad-Fraud Handbook, which I’ll pull from here to give you an overview of what to look for and how you can start to weed out this problem in your business.
The two categories of ‘criminals’
The easy-to-catch criminals: General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) – Can be identified through standard fraud detection techniques, for example looking for bots and spiders.
The dapper outlaw: Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) -These are more dangerous, difficult to detect and require advanced analytics and human intervention. Some of the
techniques include domain spoofing, ad stacking and click injection.
Get to know ‘the enemy’
Do you remember the famous Uber case where the company cut $100 million in ad-spend and saw no change in the number of rider app installs? The reason: $100 million was going towards ad fraud and most of it was click flooding.
From cookie stuffing to cookie synching, from click spamming to click farms, from APP fraud to SDK spoofing – there are mafia soldiers lurking at every turn. This isn’t a violent smash and grab, but rather a quiet and subtle pickpocket exercise where so often the victim has no idea they’ve lost out.
Self-defence
There are a few different ways to ensure your investments are protected within the supply chain:
- Platforms like Yahoo DSP have built proprietary fraud protection schemes meeting MRC spec requirements. This scheme includes anti-fraud guarantees to provide money back to advertisers in instances of fraudulent traffic. It is worth discussing what ad-fraud protection is enabled on the platforms you are connected with;
- Know where your ads are seen by the use of standard exclusion and inclusion lists to ensure brand safety and brand suitability – failure to do this exposes you to riskier sites;
- Don’t leave it to chance, create a set of risk rules to determine the likelihood of fraud, also known as real-time scoring;
- Bring in the ad fraud police by the use of post-bid blocking vendors such as iAS, DoubleVerify and Oracle;
- Clean the pipes – tools like ads.txt and ads.cert give greater control to agencies and advertisers over their supply strategies;
- Keep an eye on the enemy by using viewability as a metric to detect fraud
Ad fraud’ in CTV
DoubleVerify found that CTV ad fraud surged by 69 per cent globally in 2022. The three main types of ad fraud in CTV include fraudulent apps, fake traffic and spoofing. An example of “spoofing” is a fake URL e.g. something like ABCCompany1.com when the real company’s website is ABCCompany.com.
With more brands jumping into this increasingly popular medium it is an important area for the industry to focus on, with higher CPMs and more potential rewards for these bad actors.
Safeguard and shield
- Are you who you say you are? You can use different checks to protect your activity. Ensure that the same IP address is used across different requests to weed out the bad guys. Further, User- agent can also be used for identifying if someone on a particular IP is the same person. Lastly, Ads.cert2.0 is a solution that includes a set of protocols with cryptographic signatures that are intended to be used to; authenticate the server-side ad integration (SSAI), the device, the user and the app.
- The use of ad-fraud police such as IAS and HUMAN will help identify fraud and allow you to protect media owners’ revenue.
- The adoption of the Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK) will facilitate third-party viewability and verification measurement for ads served to web video, native app environments and CTV. As the specification develops, the OM SDK functionality with the support of device manufacturers can help to detect whether a connected TV is on/off which can help to prevent ad fraud.
From Marketeers to Marshals
Because we’ve ignored this problem for so long, these gangs are now armed with the latest technology to continue inflicting significant losses on the advertising industry. Further, as much as AI is the new hot topic on efficiency and automation, there is a fear that it can be leveraged by the sophisticated mafia for fraudulent purposes.
The issue has many layers and is very serious, therefore, buyers and sellers need to come together to ensure we don’t waste any more money by simply claiming ignorance. If you’re interested in learning more and getting to grips with these issues then the IAB Ad Fraud Handbook will help you get started, giving you a guide to identifying problems and creating solutions.
Remember, it’s not a case of whether ad fraud is costing you money, but how much money it’s costing.
Special thanks to all the contributors to the IAB Ad-Fraud Handbook: André Candeia Galvão, Jessica Miles, Imran Masood, Deanna Galluccio, Nathan Farrugia, Colin Lam, Declan Dowd, Dr. Augustine Fou, Lindsay Bender, Mathew Ratty and Jonas Jaanimagi.
Please login with linkedin to commentyahoo
Latest News
Five Tech Trends All Aussie Marketers Must Know To Thrive
Here are five tech trends every marketer needs to know. Add in "changing the printer cartridge" as a bonus sixth.
Clems Launches 2024 Consulting Graduate Program
Young, full of life, want to grasp the nettle? Hoping to be crushed by a career in adland? This grad program's for you.
Innocean Announces Raft Of Senior Hires
Here's a good news story from the team at Innocean. Well, bad news if it involves them nicking one of your clients.
DDB Launches Omnicom’s Precision Marketing Agency RAPP In Australia
RAPP may sound like a bad teen boys dance act from Australia's Got Talent, but it appears to be a new Omnicom agency.
TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]
75% Of Aussies Concerned About AI At Work As Usage Increases
Latest report confirms that whenever Aussies hear the word "AI" they seriously shit themselves.
Bohemia Appoints Kimberly Stafford As National Client Partner
Think everyone at Bohemia wears black skivvies & berets & reads Jack Kerouac? Bury those tired clichés with this news.
News Corp Pitches Voice Content To Advertisers As An “Educational Series”
Secretly think everyone is confused as you are about the Voice to Parliament? Confirm it with this news.
Sure, The Wallabies Are A Laughing Stock, But These Rugby Australia Ads Are A Terrific Laugh
With winning no longer an option, Rugby chiefs betting amusing ads the best way to win back the bored & disillusioned.
Sunday TV Ratings: Ashes No Match For Logies’ Frocks & Frivolity, As TV’s Big Night Hands Seven A Big Win
With the Logies on last night, has Karl once again turned up at Today looking like he'd slept in a bush?
GroupM Nabs Nik Doble From OMD To Be Mindshare’s Head Of Investment
GroupM continuing to poach from its rival for staff. B&T expects a counter attack anytime soon.
Digi Agency Wonderful Wins Artbid Digital Marketing Strategy & Implementation
Wonderful staff brushing-up on their Brett Whiteleys & Margaret Olleys after nabbing online art auction house Artbid.
Twitter/ X Makes Ad Labels More Subtle
As B&T's headline references here, people still having big trouble getting their heads around Elon's name change.
It’s All Of Last Night’s Logies Winners, As Seven’s Sonia Kruger Nabs The Coveted Gold
Once again the annual Logie Awards extending reality TV stars' 15-minutes of fame to 17-minutes.
Former Media Editor Darren Davidson Returns To Senior Role At The Oz
The Oz's former media editor Darren Davidson returns to Australia. Here's hoping he's buried his B&T hatchet.
Patrón Tequila Reveals Its Masters Of Craft Ambassadors
Nothing says "I'll phone my ex at 3am to clarify something they said in 2021" quite like tequila, does it.
“The Best Thing They Could Do With The Gaffer Tape Is Wrap It Around Clint Newton’s Mouth” – Journo Launches Scathing Attack Following NRL Logo Boycott
Not content with taking home salaries 99% of us could only dream of, NRL players ramp up boycott threats.
In-Game Ads Increasingly Popular For Performance Despite Ongoing Brand Safety Concerns
Ads proving the latest concern for gamers alongside insomnia, sore thumbs and mandatory Monster and Subway addiction.
Instagram Australia Hosts First Instagram University Event
Meta spruiking Insta's merits at a Sydney event yesterday. Seemingly less concerned about spruiking Threads' merits.
How Programmatic Advertising Funds An Increasingly Polarised World
The third & final instalment of B&T's programmatic series. Yes, we could've gone for a fourth but couldn't be arsed.
Thursday TV Ratings: “It’s 10am, Have We Sacked Tony Gustavsson Yet?” – It’s A Loss For The Matildas But A Win For Women’s Sport As The World Cup Thrashes The Ashes
If last night's Mailda's loss proved anything, women's sports fans can be just as vindictive as their male ones.
Australian Podcast Awards Announce Judging Line Up & Deadline Extension
With most Australians now having not one but four podcasts themselves, this judging will prove no easy feat indeed.
The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey. The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]
Cartelux Receives $3m Post-Seed Investment
Adtech firm Cartelux nabs $3 million in post-seed funding which B&T assumes has nought to do with its sweet pea beds.
Indie Agency Edge Names Ben Smith As New ECD, As Stu Turner Exits
Edge has named its new ECD as incumbent departs. A move that's apparently left some people wholly on edge.
Sonos & Amplify Pair For Song To Give You A “Psychophysiological Response”
This ad claims to give you a "psychophysiological response". Which, it could be argued, is the goal of any advertising.
2023 Logie-Nominee Scott Cam Reveals Whether He Was Popular At School And Addresses Claims He’s Leaving The Block
B&T had an audience with TV royalty when we chatted with Scott Cam. Yet, no news on why tradies never show up on time.
Bud Light’s Parent To Lay Off Hundreds Of Pen Pushers As Boycott Continues To Wreak Havoc
The Bud Light fiasco is largely at odds with the age-old theory that says, "I've never met a beer I didn't like."
(President) Terry Crews Promotes Colonoscopies In Odd But Important New Work
Despite a crowded market, no competitor can hold a candle to B&T's authoritative & relentless coverage of bowel stories.
IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]
When The Shit Hits The Fan Keep On Laughing Says Delightful Spot From Amazon’s Audible
Having a shithouse day? Strangling a colleague a real possibility? Laugh those woes away with this. Or drink them away.
Alright THIS Is Your Last Reminder! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Monday!
There can be no greater accolade in adland than winning a prestigious B&T Award that out-prestigiouses the best of them.
DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]
Musk Tells Advertisers To Spend US$1,000 Per Month Or Lose Verification
Of all the world's filthy rich, at least Elon seems the most crazy and most out there of an otherwise boring bunch.
Louise Romeo Promoted To Starcom’s Chief Operating Officer
Starcom goes a little thespian, a little Shakespearean with its chief operating officer role, promoting Louise Romeo.
Indie PR & Comms Agency EVH Announces Los Angeles Agency Opening
Indie comms agency EVH announces LA office opening. Goes a little 90s synth pop duo for associated press imagery.