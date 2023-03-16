Telstra Internet More Reliable Than Family Says Latest Work From The Monkeys

Telstra’s new national brand campaign for its home internet rolls out on screens nationally this week with a TVC showcasing its reliable home internet. 

Created in partnership with The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, The TVC depicts an Aussie family in a very real way to demonstrate the reliability of its home internet, juxtaposed against how unreliable big brothers can be, with a good-natured theme of “more reliable than family”.

The story focuses on Jayden, the youngest brother in a family of five. While the rest of the family are enjoying a relaxing afternoon at home deep in their devices, someone’s forgotten to pick Jayden up after AFL training. But like all the best stories, the underdog gets the win in the end.

The campaign, which launched on Sunday, will run nationally until mid-May across free-to-air, pay and catch-up TV. Throughout the campaign period it will run across AFL & NRL games, Married at First Sight, The Project, national news programs and more.

Telstra chief marketing officer, Brent Smart, adds: “We are going for a more emotional approach in a category that’s been about rational stuff like speed and price. We wanted to deliver a relatable campaign that portrays Aussie families as they really are. Or at least how mine is.” 

Campaign Credits: 

Client: Telstra

Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Chief Creative Officer: Tara Ford

Executive Creative Director: Barbara Humphries

Creative Directors: Cameron Bell, Sam Dickson

Senior Creatives: Jake Ausburn, Alex Polglase

Business Strategy Director: Ben de Castella

Chief Client Officer: Belinda Drew

Group Business Director: Amanda Porritt

Senior Business Director: Ash Robertson

Head of Production: Penny Brown

Senior Producer: Kaija Wall

Integrated Production Lead: Sarah Miller

Digital Design Lead: Eva Godeny

Creative Services Manager: Mel Meehan

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Steve Rogers

Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie

Executive Producer/Partner: Pip Smart

Producer: Alex Kember

Director Of Photography: Germain McMicking

Production Designer/Costume: Margot Wilson

Stills Photography: Hart & Co

Photographer: Cory White

