Telstra Internet More Reliable Than Family Says Latest Work From The Monkeys

Telstra’s new national brand campaign for its home internet rolls out on screens nationally this week with a TVC showcasing its reliable home internet.

Created in partnership with The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, The TVC depicts an Aussie family in a very real way to demonstrate the reliability of its home internet, juxtaposed against how unreliable big brothers can be, with a good-natured theme of “more reliable than family”.

The story focuses on Jayden, the youngest brother in a family of five. While the rest of the family are enjoying a relaxing afternoon at home deep in their devices, someone’s forgotten to pick Jayden up after AFL training. But like all the best stories, the underdog gets the win in the end.

The campaign, which launched on Sunday, will run nationally until mid-May across free-to-air, pay and catch-up TV. Throughout the campaign period it will run across AFL & NRL games, Married at First Sight, The Project, national news programs and more.

Telstra chief marketing officer, Brent Smart, adds: “We are going for a more emotional approach in a category that’s been about rational stuff like speed and price. We wanted to deliver a relatable campaign that portrays Aussie families as they really are. Or at least how mine is.”

