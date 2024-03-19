Teads Expands Exclusive Global Partnership With LG Ad Solutions For CTV Native Inventory In Australia & New Zealand

Teads has announced an expanded global partnership with LG Ad Solutions on exclusive CTV native advertising inventory in Australia, New Zealand, and across 10 Asia Pacific countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and India.

These new territories extend Teads’ current exclusive footprint on LG Smart TVs in France and Belgium. Now the sole premium partner for the first touch point on LG TVs in these regions, Teads is furthering quality advertiser reach on the largest screen in consumers’ homes.

“Our expanded partnership with LG Ad Solutions enables brands and agency partners to extend exceptional creative across all screens and further their storytelling with vast audiences. In just less than a year, we’ve already seen tremendous success in France and Belgium as they embrace CTV native advertising to leverage omnichannel strategies. We look forward to our elevated relationship as we deepen our CTV presence globally with a world-class leader,” said Bertrand Quesada, co-founder and co-CEO of Teads.

In France, Teads partnered with Danone to launch their first CTV campaign as an Olympic Games sponsor, utilizing LG Ad Solutions’ exclusive, high-impact CTV Native format. This omnichannel approach, augmented by Teads Studio and refined with contextual and retail data, effectively reached audiences across various devices, ensuring the brand’s presence in an ultra-premium, brand-safe environment.

“The strategy deployed by Teads enabled us to respond to the challenges of media fragmentation and the new uses of our audiences. We were delighted to have been one of the first companies to test this new CTV screen through the partnership between Teads and LG Ad Solutions,” said Thibaud Rivals, lead media manager at Danone in Paris.

Teads and LG Ad Solutions’ exclusive deal worldwide supplements existing partnerships in Central and Eastern Europe on LG Smart TVs. The broader footprint allows advertisers to benefit from LG Ad Solutions’ Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology’s targeting capabilities. The seamless ad integration and targeting accuracy promote relevant experiences for viewers and optimized media performance for advertisers.

“We are excited to partner with Teads to introduce groundbreaking advertising solutions in the Australian market. Our collaboration enriches the LG Smart TV experience with unparalleled technology and exclusive content. This strategic move allows advertisers to forge deeper connections and stand out with audiences on the biggest screen in the home,” said Serge Matta of LG Ad Solutions, president of Global Ad Sales.

Brands can now benefit from LG Ad Solutions’ ACR data in these regions, allowing them to understand the viewing behaviours of LG TV users via visual and audio recognition tools in a fully privacy-compliant manner. Teads will be able to target specific audiences based on the type of TV consumption (linear/streaming), content and ad exposures, and other relevant viewership data on LG smart TVs. LG Ad Solutions’ advertising formats create a bridge between linear TV and OTT content consumption on the largest screen in the home, providing prominent brand placement, interactive ad formats, and direct access to advertised content and products.

Teads works closely with industry-recognized partners such as Kantar, SambaTV, Cint (Lucid) to conduct comprehensive and reliable measurement solutions. This provides clients with robust insights and performance metrics, enabling them to assess the effectiveness of their campaigns and make informed strategic decisions.

This strategic partnership with LG Ad Solutions not only opens doors to new CTV audiences by expanding access to Teads’ premium inventory but also allows brands to leverage Teads’ holistic omnichannel targeting strategy to ensure precision targeting and impactful campaigns across screens. Combined with tailored ad formats that further amplify brand storytelling, Teads is empowering brands to cut through the clutter and captivate viewers on the biggest screen, thereby maximizing engagement and driving measurable results in the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape.