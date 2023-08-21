TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director

TBWA\Sydney and Eleven have bolstered their social and strategy capabilities with the appointment of Cal Guyll as social and content strategy director.

Guyll brings 14 years of social expertise to TBWA’s multi-disciplinary strategy team, which is led by Sebastian Revell, and also joins the leadership of Eleven’s social team. Guyll has worked on best-in-class social, content and digital media campaigns for brands across the UK and Australia, including Arnott’s, Proctor & Gamble, Google and Arsenal FC. Whilst working with Arnott’s Guyll won a Shorty Award for TimTam’s British Collection campaign.

On joining the team, Guyll said: “I’m really excited to join the teams here at TBWA\ Sydney and Eleven. The group is passionate about the role of social-first content in campaigns that create impact across the total brand experience and has the talent to continue producing brilliant integrated work that drives innovation in this space.

“I’m a firm believer that social media and content should sit directly at the heart of creative and earned ideas, and joining the team is a great opportunity to deliver on that belief.” The last two years have seen rapid growth in Eleven’s social and strategic capability, delivering original social-first content, influencer and data analytics for the likes of mycar Tyre & Auto and Hort Innovation.

Guyll partners with Eleven Sydney general manager Amy Ashworth and social client partners Erin Brizga and Emma-Jaye Zappacosta in directing the continued evolution of Eleven’s social offering. Amy Ashworth, general manager of Eleven Sydney, said: “We’re so happy Cal has joined our combined team. With his expertise and passion for creating cultural impact in the feed for brands, we’re excited to continue turning our social campaigns up to Eleven.”

Sebastian Revell, head of strategy for TBWA\ Sydney, added: “Cal’s strategic smarts are matched by his bleeding edge cultural knowledge. Amy and I are excited to see the collective’s strategic social offering benefit from his passion and expertise.”

As part of the strategy team Guyll will also be working across the TBWA\Sydney Collective including FleishmanHillard, GMR Australia and Fabric.