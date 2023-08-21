TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director

    TBWA\Sydney and Eleven have bolstered their social and strategy capabilities with the appointment of Cal Guyll as social and content strategy director.

    Guyll brings 14 years of social expertise to TBWA’s multi-disciplinary strategy team, which is led by Sebastian Revell, and also joins the leadership of Eleven’s social team. Guyll has worked on best-in-class social, content and digital media campaigns for brands across the UK and Australia, including Arnott’s, Proctor & Gamble, Google and Arsenal FC. Whilst working with Arnott’s Guyll won a Shorty Award for TimTam’s British Collection campaign.

    On joining the team, Guyll said: “I’m really excited to join the teams here at TBWA\ Sydney and Eleven. The group is passionate about the role of social-first content in campaigns that create impact across the total brand experience and has the talent to continue producing brilliant integrated work that drives innovation in this space.

    “I’m a firm believer that social media and content should sit directly at the heart of creative and earned ideas, and joining the team is a great opportunity to deliver on that belief.” The last two years have seen rapid growth in Eleven’s social and strategic capability, delivering original social-first content, influencer and data analytics for the likes of mycar Tyre & Auto and Hort Innovation.

    Guyll partners with Eleven Sydney general manager Amy Ashworth and social client partners Erin Brizga and Emma-Jaye Zappacosta in directing the continued evolution of Eleven’s social offering. Amy Ashworth, general manager of Eleven Sydney, said: “We’re so happy Cal has joined our combined team. With his expertise and passion for creating cultural impact in the feed for brands, we’re excited to continue turning our social campaigns up to Eleven.”

    Sebastian Revell, head of strategy for TBWA\ Sydney, added: “Cal’s strategic smarts are matched by his bleeding edge cultural knowledge. Amy and I are excited to see the collective’s strategic social offering benefit from his passion and expertise.”

    As part of the strategy team Guyll will also be working across the TBWA\Sydney Collective including FleishmanHillard, GMR Australia and Fabric.

    Latest News

    You Can Now Hijack The Cookies Of Climate Change Deniers Via Clemenger Bbdo
    You Can Now Hijack The Cookies Of Climate Change Deniers Via Clemenger Bbdo

    The Australian Youth Climate Coalition (AYCC) has launched a new campaign, NewsJacker, to highlight the rising scepticism towards climate change as a result of online misinformation and algorithmic echo chambers. NewsJacker, is a provocative website that arms the younger generation with a tool to break climate sceptics out of their misinformation echo chambers. On the […]

    Spark’s Frank Curcio Jumps To CHEP Media As Its New Head Of Product
    Spark’s Frank Curcio Jumps To CHEP Media As Its New Head Of Product

    CHEP Media has appointed Frank Curcio as head of product. In the new role, Curcio will join CHEP Media’s leadership team, while taking on responsibility for delivering a best-in-class planning product. Curcio joins from Spark Foundry, where he was the agency’s planning lead across clients including Toyota, Lexus, Saputo, Cancer Council, Peter’s and more. He’s […]

    Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media
    Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media

    Food, liquor and hardware supplier Metcash has re-appointed Starcom to its media strategy, planning and buying account in Australia. Effective immediately, the re-appointment is inclusive of brands IGA, ALM, Independent Hardware Group and Total Tools and signifies an extension of the 15-year partnership between Starcom and Metcash. Starcom chief executive officer, Nick Keenan (lead image), […]

    Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?
    Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?

    Technology has transformed retailers’ ability to engage with their customers, with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered recommendations now set to drive even more rapid change. However, many APAC retailers are still struggling to adapt. In fact, research has revealed that while 52 per cent of retailers in North America and 49 per cent of retailers in Europe […]

    Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)
    Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)

    Richard Triggs (lead image), author of Uncover the Hidden Job Market – How to Find and Win your next Senior Executive role, is a leading executive recruiter, career coach and host of the Arete Podcast. In this guest post, Triggs offers some excellent touch points on the increasingly difficult job of retaining and motivating good […]

    Iraq Bans Advertising Screens After P*rn Hack
    Iraq Bans Advertising Screens After P*rn Hack

    The government in Iraq has decided to ban ALL advertising screens across Baghdad after hackers managed to use the screens to show p*rn.  On Saturday night, a p*rnographic film was shown at a major junction in the Iraqi capital.  A source told AFP: “A person managed to hack into an advertising screen in Uqba bin […]

    QMS Unveils Australia’s First DOOH Post-Campaign Analysis Tool
    QMS Unveils Australia’s First DOOH Post-Campaign Analysis Tool

    QMS today announced the launch of Performance+, the first audience-based post-campaign analysis tool in the out of home industry. The new product has been developed to further enhance audience accountability and transparency in the execution of clients’ DOOH campaigns. Performance+ campaigns incorporate guaranteed audience metrics, enabling clients to buy with increased surety and confidence. Created […]

    Live Nation & Scentre Group Bring Live Music Performances To Westfields Across The Country
    Live Nation & Scentre Group Bring Live Music Performances To Westfields Across The Country

    Scentre Group and Live Nation Entertainment announce a new strategic partnership. The partnership will bring live music performances to Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand. Throughout Spring and Summer 2023, millions of customers will be connected with their favourite artists through a series of exclusive and free live in-centre events. The Westfield and Live […]

    The Pets Do The Talking In Bastion & Bravecto’s Latest Campaign
    The Pets Do The Talking In Bastion & Bravecto’s Latest Campaign

    Bravecto and Bastion launch a campaign for flea and paralysis tick protection utilising assistive tech that allows pets to talk. Bastion won the MSD Animal Health account recently in a competitive pitch and is now responsible for all creative and digital for Bravecto. The Bravecto challenge is how to better compete in a confusing category, […]