Jacobs Douwe Egberts has appointed TBWA\Sydney to lead its creative, PR and Social for Moccona.

Moccona is Australia’s leading instant coffee brand, with products including capsules, sachets, beans and its iconic glass jar coffee. TBWA will be responsible for the entire range, with the agency’s remit spanning Australia, New Zealand and APAC.

FleishmanHillard, part of the TBWA\Sydney Group, will be responsible for PR and always-on social.

Virginia Marsh, ANZ marketing director of Jacobs Douwe Egberts, said “We’re excited to partner with TBWA\Sydney Group as we continue to evolve the Moccona brand across the region. The combined skillset across the teams at TBWA\Sydney and FleishmanHillard provides a powerhouse in terms of creative potential”

Paul Bradbury, CEO of TBWA Australia and New Zealand, said: “Moccona is a strong brand with a rich heritage of brand communication in Australia. We look forward to creating this next chapter with the Jacobs Douwe Egberts team.”