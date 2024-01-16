TBWA\Media Arts Lab Nabs Stuart Alexander From The Monkeys

TBWA\Media Arts Lab has announced the appointment of Stuart Alexander as the new group creative director for Australia.

In this newly created role, Alexander will report directly to Brent Anderson, chief creative officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, and work in close partnership with general manager, Jake Donaghey.

“Stuart comes with a proven track record for creating work that has moved people, rippled culture, and instigated behavioral change,” said Anderson. “I am thrilled to welcome him to Media Arts Lab and for him to drive forward our work in Australia. His talent and energy will help us continue to create impact for Apple”.

Stuart Alexander’s extensive career has seen him excel in leadership roles at some of Australia’s most esteemed agencies, including The Monkeys, Leo Burnett, and BMF. Over his decades-long career, his creativity has left a lasting mark on the industry, with standout achievements including the transformation of immigration laws in Palau through the iconic Palau Pledge campaign, the invention of a car powered by human attention for the RAC, and making payphone in Australia permanently free for Telstra.

“Media Arts Lab has a long and storied history of impeccably crafted work that impacts culture — a goal I have long strived to accomplish through my creative work,” said Alexander. “To say that I’m excited is an understatement and I can’t wait to share some exciting work already in development”.