Sunday TV Wrap: Nick Kyrgios’ Heated Grand Slam Defeat Brings In 785,000 Eyeballs For Nine
By Mary Madigan
Nine’s Wimbledon men’s final brought in 785,000 viewers without even being in a prime time spot – and sadly Nick didn’t bring it home but he did provide the drama.

Seven News peaked at 940,000 viewers, beating Nine News earned 934,000 viewers. 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s 7News Spotlight brought in 635,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Seven’s AFL brought in 335,000 views and go and Big Brother brought in 278,000 viewers – I’m amazed they are finding things to still talk about!

10’s The Sunday Project brought in 371,000 viewers. MasterChef grabbed 604,000 viewers – and normalised crying while cooking. Meanwhile NCIS Hawaii brought in 238,000 viewers.

Nine’s Ninja Warrior nabbed 505,000 eyeballs – it’s nice seeing people at their physical peak fail.  60 Minutes grabbed 449,000 viewers and NRL grabbed 320,000 viewers – The Broncos took it home.

ABC had a strong night with ABC Newsnetting 526,000 viewers and Julia Zemiros’s Home Delivery earning 427,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Mystery Road Origin pulled in 309,000 viewers – and ABC’s original content is not to be messed with!  
Insiders earned 238,000 viewers. 
Out on top was the Nine Network with 37.2 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 23.5 per cent of the daily share. Then 10 Network with 17.9 per cent of the share, Followed by the ABC Network with 12.2 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 9.1 per cent.

