Sunday TV Wrap: Nick Kyrgios’ Heated Grand Slam Defeat Brings In 785,000 Eyeballs For Nine

Nine’s Wimbledon men’s final brought in 785,000 viewers without even being in a prime time spot – and sadly Nick didn’t bring it home but he did provide the drama.

"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks." Classic Nick Kyrgios#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mhDw7M2Zbd — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 10, 2022

Seven News peaked at 940,000 viewers, beating Nine News earned 934,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s 7News Spotlight brought in 635,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Seven’s AFL brought in 335,000 views and go and Big Brother brought in 278,000 viewers – I’m amazed they are finding things to still talk about!

10’s The Sunday Project brought in 371,000 viewers. MasterChef grabbed 604,000 viewers – and normalised crying while cooking. Meanwhile NCIS Hawaii brought in 238,000 viewers.

Nine’s Ninja Warrior nabbed 505,000 eyeballs – it’s nice seeing people at their physical peak fail. 60 Minutes grabbed 449,000 viewers and NRL grabbed 320,000 viewers – The Broncos took it home.

ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 526,000 viewers and Julia Zemiros’s Home Delivery earning 427,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Mystery Road Origin pulled in 309,000 viewers – and ABC’s original content is not to be messed with!

Insiders earned 238,000 viewers.