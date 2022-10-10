Sunday TV Wrap: Bathurst Bucks Sport’s Dwindling Ratings Trend & Revs Post Lockdowns

Yesterday’s Bathurst race pulled in 1,060,000 viewers, jumping over 200,000 eyeballs from last year’s race, which peaked at 816,000 eyeballs.

It’s pretty interesting when you consider that both The AFL’s and The Rugby’s grand finals were down from last year – although surely the Eeels getting pummeled didn’t help bring in the eyeballs.

The lack of ratings has largely been attributed to the fact that Australians are no longer in lockdown; however, motor racing has bucked the trend.

The motorheads were out in full force. Still, despite how loud the engines revved on Seven, Nine did take out the night.

Nine Network’s overall share was 31.3 per cent. Seven’s Network was 30.8 per cent. ABC Network was 14.8 per cent. The 10 Network was 15.00 per cent, and SBS grabbed 8.1 per cent.

Seven’s News pulled in 1,085,000 viewers. Nine News pulled in 736,000 viewers.

Seven’s SuperCars Champion ruled the night, grabbing over a million views. According to OzTam’s reporting, Australia’s Got Talent opened up with 645,000 viewers – Kate Ritchie is an Australian treasure.

For Nine, 60 Minutes pulled in 567,000 viewers. Meanwhile, The Block pulled in 904,000 viewers – I’m ready for the auction!

10’s Amazing Race Finale crossed the finish line to 438,000 eyeballs. The Sunday Project pulled in 264,000 viewers.

ABC’s Spicks and Specks sparkled and brought in 413,000 viewers. Savage River grabbed 349,000 viewers, and Insiders grabbed 264,000 viewers.