Suicide Prevention Australia’s Launches New Men’s Health Campaign Via Silver Lining

Jonny Clow
By Jonny Clow
Suicide Prevention Australia has partnered with Australian Men’s Health Forum, launching a campaign encouraging men to reach out, for Men’s Health Week this week.

Featuring four men, John, David, Harry and Russ, the new spot shares their stories and how they overcame dark moments by finding support that worked for them. The campaign centres around uniqueness, and how every man’s journey, circumstances and support needs are different – as showcased in their stories.

As part of the campaign, Suicide Prevention Australia has launched a new website, ‘Doing It Tough’.

The platform connects men with more than 150 support services based on where they live, the challenges they face and the type of support they need. Clinic, face-to-face, virtual and peer support are all offered.

Rose Jackson, NSW Mental Health Minister, said encouraging men to reach out, and knowing where to go, is essential.

“We know men can find it harder to reach out for support when they are going through a rough time, and ‘Doing It Tough’ provides a one-stop shop full of resources, information and links to support services which men can turn to during those challenging times,” she said.

“Streamlining access to mental health support is crucial, we are proud to support Suicide Prevention Australia to bring this essential website to life.”

CEO of Suicide Prevention Australia, Nieves Murray, said the campaign provides a sense of hope.

“Sadly, 3,000 people die by suicide each year and three quarters are men. Support services are not always accessible or appropriate for men which is why this campaign provides a sense of hope for those who may not know how to reach out for support,” he said.

“These men [in the spot] share deeply personal stories of lived experience and the resounding message is to reach out and talk because each time it becomes easier.”

The theme for this year’s Men’s Health Week, which runs from 12-18 June, is ‘Healthy Habits’. The awareness week serves as an opportunity to highlight, support and promote men’s mental health.

Australian Men’s Health Forum CEO, Glen Poole said: “Too many men are doing it tough, and this can damage their health, their quality of life and even put them at risk of suicide. We know that men may have to try numerous support services before finding one that works for them.

“We hope that this campaign encourages men to take that first step. Whether you’re struggling with issues around money, mental ill-health, work, relationships or addiction – ‘Doing it Tough’ has a range of support and services designed to meet men wherever they are.”

The new platform was developed with guidance from experts, researchers and health professionals, as well as men with lived experience of suicide. It is funded by NSW Health under the NSW Government’s ‘Towards Zero Suicides’ initiative.

Credits:

Creative agency: Silver Lining

Jonny Clow: Managing director

Ash Smithies: Account director

Videographer and photographer: Dan Dunn

Production company: Electric Street

Post production: Chad Twentyman

SEM: Nick Poole

Media: NewsXtend

