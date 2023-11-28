Study: Invest In Customer Experience After A Data Breach To Future-Proof Your Brand

A close-up on an abstract design of a display, which is warning about a cyber attack. Multiple rows of hexadecimal code are interrupted by red glowing warnings and single character exclamation marks. The image can represent a variety of threats in the digital world: data theft, data leak, security breach, intrusion, etc...
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



New research has revealed that businesses are not acting quickly enough to preserve customer trust following a data breach, and that failure to effectively engage customers in a way that matches their expectations will result in irreparable long-term damage to brand reputation.

Porter Novelli Australia, in partnership with Quantum Market Research, has conducted research to explore the hidden impacts of data breaches on affected individuals. Porter Novelli is Australia’s leading public relations firm in cyber incident response and preparation.

The research reveals the social, emotional and financial impacts that high-profile data breaches have had on Australians. Almost half of Australians (48 per cent) impacted by a data breach experienced emotional distress as a result of an incident.

Beyond the obvious stress and concern caused, recent breaches have caused real-world inconvenience for time-poor Australians. One in 10 (nine per cent) had to take time off work to handle the situation, almost one in three (30 per cent) had to change their ID documents, and one in five (22 per cent) had to change financial details.

While the majority of Australians (64 per cent) believe it’s possible for companies to protect their data from hackers, only four in 10 (41 per cent) feel companies are currently doing enough to protect their personal information.

Porter Novelli Australia chief executive officer Rhys Ryan said data breaches were now an inevitability, and all organisations must prepare to respond in a way that aligns with their stated values. “Once you’ve had a serious breach, you no longer have an IT problem. You have a human problem, a reputation problem, a communications problem and a governance problem,” Ryan said.

“Organisations often forget the human experience of having personal information stolen. Instead, they focus on operations and their regulatory obligations – which are important – but they neglect the fragile trust they have built with customers, employees and stakeholders”.

“However, our research shows that organisations that act quickly and operate in a way that is consistent with the values they have communicated to customers in the past, are most likely to retain trust. Almost half of Australians (44 per cent) said they would use that company again and more than one-third would recommend it”.

“For instance, if you’re a consumer-facing brand that prioritises speed of delivery, don’t keep angry consumers waiting on hold – stand up a call centre and give them concierge service. If you’re a charity, be extra transparent to demonstrate your values. The short-term costs may be higher, but the long-term downside can be catastrophic if you get it wrong”.

“Sometimes the way you respond to a crisis can actually enhance trust with your customers – if you behave in a way that aligns what you say with what you do in a crisis”.

According to Porter Novelli there are three key things companies must consider to retain customer trust and preserve brand reputation following a data breach:

  • Have a plan in place so you can communicate quickly.
  • Ensure you remain empathetic when engaging with people impacted by a data breach.
  • Think of a data breach response as an extension of your overall customer experience: does your breach response match the way you want your customers to experience your brand?



Please login with linkedin to comment

porter novelli

Latest News

New BrandStory Format From Bonzai Allows 3x More Ad Space on Mobile
  • Media

New BrandStory Format From Bonzai Allows 3x More Ad Space on Mobile

Creative technology platform Bonzai has announced the launch of BrandStory – a new premium mobile ad format. BrandStory offers triple the ad space and 2.8 times greater time in view than single scroll ad formats, addressing the surging demand from brands worldwide for more real estate to drive real results by seamlessly intertwining awareness, exploration […]

B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Heads To Channel 7
  • Advertising

B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Heads To Channel 7

B&T went through the looking glass this morning, with editor-in-chief David Hovenden (above) appearing on Channel 7’s The Morning Show to get the general public involved in our search for Australia’s Greatest Ad. Hovenden chatted with Kylie Gillies and stand-in host Matt Doran about what makes a great ad and showcasing some of our favourites […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Opinion: The Tall Planner’s Kate Smither On The DBA Dilemma
  • Opinion

Opinion: The Tall Planner’s Kate Smither On The DBA Dilemma

The science is not in question – smarter people than I, with far more data, have codified it. The logic is not up for grabs…it makes sense that creating mental shortcuts to your brand keeps you at the top of your mind. Lead image: Kate Smither – Owner, The Tall Planner I wouldn’t even take […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
African woman using a cellphone in an office alone
  • Marketing

Ortto & Tall Bob Partner To Deliver Better SMS & MMS For Australian & NZ Businesses

Two Australian-born technology providers have joined forces to bring more power and choice to marketers in Australia and New Zealand with mobile messaging that is more local, cost-effective, and integrated. It’s a partnership that sees two Australian software companies come together to deliver a world-class mobile-first solution for marketers building data-driven, personalised, omnichannel campaigns. While […]

Slew Of New Hires At Snap Inc.
  • Media

Slew Of New Hires At Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. has announced a number of new recruits. B&T unaware if it positively impacted SEEK's share price.

Reddit Gets Playful Brand Refresh
  • Technology

Reddit Gets Playful Brand Refresh

This will be of interest to any Reddit fans, graphic designers or lovers of an orange so bright it burns the retinas.

Zitcha & Broadsign Partner To Drive Global In-Store Retail Media Market
  • Advertising

Zitcha & Broadsign Partner To Drive Global In-Store Retail Media Market

Zitcha and Broadsign have teamed up to integrate the Broadsign out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform with Zitcha’s retail media platform. The collaboration empowers retailers to maximise and monetise in-store digital display networks and enables advertising partners to easily view and book available in-store inventory and review campaign performance alongside the retailer’s other media channels. With the […]

Double Rainbouu & 7-Eleven Launch Exclusive Summer Fashion Label
  • Marketing

Double Rainbouu & 7-Eleven Launch Exclusive Summer Fashion Label

Today, 7-Eleven has announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the popular Sydney-based anti-resort wear label Double Rainbouu. Dropping tomorrow, December 1, just in time for summer, this limited-edition capsule will infuse the fashion brand’s rebellious spirit with a distinctly iconic 7-Eleven flavour. The unisex collection features five must-have styles comprising two signature Hawaiian shirts, a peaked cap, a bucket hat […]

realestate.com.au Extends Major Partnership With Sydney Swans
  • Marketing

realestate.com.au Extends Major Partnership With Sydney Swans

Australian property site realestate.com.au has announced the extension of its partnership with the Sydney Swans for two further seasons. Lead image: Tom Harley, Owen Wilson and Tom McCartin realestate.com.au has partnered with the Swans since 2016 and has called the back of the club’s iconic guernsey home since becoming a major partner in 2020. This […]

Avenue C Nabs Paula Lopes From KINESSO
  • Marketing

Avenue C Nabs Paula Lopes From KINESSO

Leading independent media agency, Avenue C, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Paula Lopes as Digital Director. Paula, a seasoned professional with over 17 years experience in the media industry, joins Avenue C from her role as Chief Operations Manager of KINESSO (merger of Reprise, Matterkind, and Kinesso specialities).

oOh!Media Fuses People & Performance At National Annual Revenue & Growth Conference
  • Advertising

oOh!Media Fuses People & Performance At National Annual Revenue & Growth Conference

oOh!media brought together more than 260 of its sales, operations, commercial, marketing, finance and leadership teams last week for its national annual revenue and growth conference. Held over two days at the picturesque Rydges Resort in Hunter Valley, the event ‘Fusing people and performance’ focussed on how to build a high-performance mindset and how it […]