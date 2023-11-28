Study: Invest In Customer Experience After A Data Breach To Future-Proof Your Brand
New research has revealed that businesses are not acting quickly enough to preserve customer trust following a data breach, and that failure to effectively engage customers in a way that matches their expectations will result in irreparable long-term damage to brand reputation.
Porter Novelli Australia, in partnership with Quantum Market Research, has conducted research to explore the hidden impacts of data breaches on affected individuals. Porter Novelli is Australia’s leading public relations firm in cyber incident response and preparation.
The research reveals the social, emotional and financial impacts that high-profile data breaches have had on Australians. Almost half of Australians (48 per cent) impacted by a data breach experienced emotional distress as a result of an incident.
Beyond the obvious stress and concern caused, recent breaches have caused real-world inconvenience for time-poor Australians. One in 10 (nine per cent) had to take time off work to handle the situation, almost one in three (30 per cent) had to change their ID documents, and one in five (22 per cent) had to change financial details.
While the majority of Australians (64 per cent) believe it’s possible for companies to protect their data from hackers, only four in 10 (41 per cent) feel companies are currently doing enough to protect their personal information.
Porter Novelli Australia chief executive officer Rhys Ryan said data breaches were now an inevitability, and all organisations must prepare to respond in a way that aligns with their stated values. “Once you’ve had a serious breach, you no longer have an IT problem. You have a human problem, a reputation problem, a communications problem and a governance problem,” Ryan said.
“Organisations often forget the human experience of having personal information stolen. Instead, they focus on operations and their regulatory obligations – which are important – but they neglect the fragile trust they have built with customers, employees and stakeholders”.
“However, our research shows that organisations that act quickly and operate in a way that is consistent with the values they have communicated to customers in the past, are most likely to retain trust. Almost half of Australians (44 per cent) said they would use that company again and more than one-third would recommend it”.
“For instance, if you’re a consumer-facing brand that prioritises speed of delivery, don’t keep angry consumers waiting on hold – stand up a call centre and give them concierge service. If you’re a charity, be extra transparent to demonstrate your values. The short-term costs may be higher, but the long-term downside can be catastrophic if you get it wrong”.
“Sometimes the way you respond to a crisis can actually enhance trust with your customers – if you behave in a way that aligns what you say with what you do in a crisis”.
According to Porter Novelli there are three key things companies must consider to retain customer trust and preserve brand reputation following a data breach:
- Have a plan in place so you can communicate quickly.
- Ensure you remain empathetic when engaging with people impacted by a data breach.
- Think of a data breach response as an extension of your overall customer experience: does your breach response match the way you want your customers to experience your brand?
Please login with linkedin to commentporter novelli
Latest News
B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 5!
B&T's vote for Australia's greatest-ever ad is much like the recent referendum sans the mudslinging and Kamahl.
New BrandStory Format From Bonzai Allows 3x More Ad Space on Mobile
Creative technology platform Bonzai has announced the launch of BrandStory – a new premium mobile ad format. BrandStory offers triple the ad space and 2.8 times greater time in view than single scroll ad formats, addressing the surging demand from brands worldwide for more real estate to drive real results by seamlessly intertwining awareness, exploration […]
“Cut The Crap!” Piers Morgan Sensationally Outs “Royal Racists” On His TV Show
The corgis, anyone in the Palace with a funny hat & even Camilla off the hook, as Piers delivers royal racist dirt.
Wednesday TV Ratings: 365,000 Sign Up To Watch The Last EVER Hot Seat on Nine
Mrs McGuire reportedly unhappy about Eddie loafing about the house after Nine cans Hot Seat.
B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Heads To Channel 7
B&T went through the looking glass this morning, with editor-in-chief David Hovenden (above) appearing on Channel 7’s The Morning Show to get the general public involved in our search for Australia’s Greatest Ad. Hovenden chatted with Kylie Gillies and stand-in host Matt Doran about what makes a great ad and showcasing some of our favourites […]
It’s The Best Of The Best – Directors Of First Impressions, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
They're the ones with the best hair and the whitest teeth! Yes, it's adland's top 10 directors of first impressions.
Opinion: The Tall Planner’s Kate Smither On The DBA Dilemma
The science is not in question – smarter people than I, with far more data, have codified it. The logic is not up for grabs…it makes sense that creating mental shortcuts to your brand keeps you at the top of your mind. Lead image: Kate Smither – Owner, The Tall Planner I wouldn’t even take […]
Ortto & Tall Bob Partner To Deliver Better SMS & MMS For Australian & NZ Businesses
Two Australian-born technology providers have joined forces to bring more power and choice to marketers in Australia and New Zealand with mobile messaging that is more local, cost-effective, and integrated. It’s a partnership that sees two Australian software companies come together to deliver a world-class mobile-first solution for marketers building data-driven, personalised, omnichannel campaigns. While […]
PubMatic Nabs Luke Smith From Seven West Media
Seven's Luke Smith quits for PubMatic. However, he's still in line for one of James Warburton's annual Christmas hams.
Slew Of New Hires At Snap Inc.
Snap Inc. has announced a number of new recruits. B&T unaware if it positively impacted SEEK's share price.
Michael McLacren Confirmed As Deb Knight Replacement For 2GB Afternoons
Think AM radio has a bit of an angry boys' club feel? It's not improving things with this news.
Reddit Gets Playful Brand Refresh
This will be of interest to any Reddit fans, graphic designers or lovers of an orange so bright it burns the retinas.
World Square Counts Down To Christmas With Sydney’s Biggest Advent Calendar
Hopefully this news will get you in the Christmas spirit. Either that or go and stand in Westfields for nine hours.
Zitcha & Broadsign Partner To Drive Global In-Store Retail Media Market
Zitcha and Broadsign have teamed up to integrate the Broadsign out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform with Zitcha’s retail media platform. The collaboration empowers retailers to maximise and monetise in-store digital display networks and enables advertising partners to easily view and book available in-store inventory and review campaign performance alongside the retailer’s other media channels. With the […]
Ignite the Thrill: National Drag Racing Championship Unleashes Media Campaign Via Murmur Group
If there's one sport in the world that's thumbing its nose at global emissions, it's probably drag racing.
Rethink Ink: Is It About Time You Reconsidered Print?
Print's not merely an excellent vehicle for brands, it's also perfect for getting the barbecue alight for the sausages.
Double Rainbouu & 7-Eleven Launch Exclusive Summer Fashion Label
Today, 7-Eleven has announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the popular Sydney-based anti-resort wear label Double Rainbouu. Dropping tomorrow, December 1, just in time for summer, this limited-edition capsule will infuse the fashion brand’s rebellious spirit with a distinctly iconic 7-Eleven flavour. The unisex collection features five must-have styles comprising two signature Hawaiian shirts, a peaked cap, a bucket hat […]
Cannes In Cairns Media Accreditation Open Now!
Work in media? Want to cover next year's Cannes In Cairns? There'll be no free piña coladas without this form.
In-House Agency Council Research Report: 78% Of Marketers Now Work With An In-House Agency
In-housing is definitely an industry hot button topic. Admittedly still a long way behind office affairs.
OMA Announces Winners Of The Q3 Creative Collection Competition
Who doesn't love the out of home medium? Apart from the very real chance of being shat on by a bird.
JOLT Launches Industry First In-App Advertising Solution
Do you drive an EV more for its bragging potential than anything environmental? You may enjoy this electric news.
Ideally Nabs Simon Gawn From Denomination
Denomination's Simon Gawn jumps ship to Ideally. Apparently his farewell from his barista was very touching.
SurfStitch Unveils New Brand Position & Summer Campaign
Did that winter diet not result in the beach body you so hoped? Read this surfwear article with caution.
Man Of Many Welcomes Naman Singh & Alex Martinez
If Man Of Many's hold music isn't Metallica's "The Shortest Straw", it bloody well should be.
realestate.com.au Extends Major Partnership With Sydney Swans
Australian property site realestate.com.au has announced the extension of its partnership with the Sydney Swans for two further seasons. Lead image: Tom Harley, Owen Wilson and Tom McCartin realestate.com.au has partnered with the Swans since 2016 and has called the back of the club’s iconic guernsey home since becoming a major partner in 2020. This […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: “There Are Too Few Episodes” – Dessert Masters Finale Leave Viewers Wanting More
Dessert Masters finale reportedly leaves viewers wanting more. Weight Watchers also keeping a keen eye on things.
Avenue C Nabs Paula Lopes From KINESSO
Leading independent media agency, Avenue C, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Paula Lopes as Digital Director. Paula, a seasoned professional with over 17 years experience in the media industry, joins Avenue C from her role as Chief Operations Manager of KINESSO (merger of Reprise, Matterkind, and Kinesso specialities).
Dave ‘Rabbit’ Rabbetts Departs Star 104.5 Breakfast
Dave 'Rabbit' Rabbetts departs Star 104.5 breakfast. Has asked everyone call him Dave for a little bit.
MOO Premium Foods Admits “100% Ocean Plastics” Claims Misled Consumers
Yoghurt brand in strife over green claims. Meanwhile Mars Bars still getting away with "helps you work, rest & play".
IAB Study: Online Advertising Expenditure Hit $3.73B For September Quarter
Digital continuing to be advertising's star performer. Although that's not intended as a slur to the humble catalogue.
More Than 15,000 Watch On YouTube As An Emotional Brittany Higgins Takes The Stand
One of the biggest stories of 2023 looking like it's heading into 2024. Has the legs to even make 2025.
oOh!Media Fuses People & Performance At National Annual Revenue & Growth Conference
oOh!media brought together more than 260 of its sales, operations, commercial, marketing, finance and leadership teams last week for its national annual revenue and growth conference. Held over two days at the picturesque Rydges Resort in Hunter Valley, the event ‘Fusing people and performance’ focussed on how to build a high-performance mindset and how it […]
The End Of An Era: Millionaire Hot Seat Comes To A Close After 25 Years
Eddie McGuire set to become even more annoying after his game show hosting gig comes to an end.
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: These Are The Moments That Dominated Media Coverage In 2023
It's 2023's biggest news stories counted down! And whoever wrote it clearly didn't miss out out Taylor Swift tickets.
Free-To-Air TV Welcomes Landmark Win Against Streaming Giants
It's a win for the free-to-air networks this morning. However, it's not stopped the incessant squabbling between them.
KFC Spoofs Fragrance Ads With Its Own Unisex Scent Shaped Like A Drumstick
Want stray dogs to follow you home after a night out? This chicken-inspired scent could be just the ticket.