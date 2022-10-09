Streem Adds New Social Measuring and Reporting Tools

Streem has launched a range of new performance metrics within the Engage tool of its social intelligence platform, Streem Social.

The realtime media monitoring company’s new tools are designed to help teams measure and visualise the audience for their social content and produce instantly shareable reports.

Since launching in the middle of last year, Streem has been developing its social monitoring platform to create an all-in-one social and media intelligence platform for communications teams.

Lauren Jefferies, Streem’s insights and social lead, said that the new performance metrics allow teams to listen across millions of sources, analyse vast amounts of social data, connect owned social accounts and visualise and report on the performance on their posted social content from a single platform.

“By adding more comprehensive performance metrics, comms teams can now better measure the performance of their social presence and report this instantly from a single platform.

“Customer uptake of Streem Social has been strong, and the addition of deeper Engagement tools for performance and audience measurement give comms teams a unified listening, analysis and engagement offering.”

The new tools are available to Streem Social users from today.