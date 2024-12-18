Spotlight On Sponsors: The Biggest & Boldest Deals Of 2024

The world of sports sponsorship has always been a dynamic space where brands, athletes and teams form powerful partnerships that transcend the game itself, taking fan experience and brand marketing to a whole new level.

In 2024, B&T kicked off its Spotlight On Sponsors series, a weekly wrap of all the biggest sports sponsorship deals (and occasional losses). We saw a series of landmark deals that not only shook up the sports industry but also redefined the future of marketing and global influence. From jaw-dropping financial commitments to unexpected withdrawals, these sponsorships sent shockwaves across the globe, leaving fans and industry insiders buzzing.

In January, Tiger Woods and Nike called time on their 27-year-long commercial partnership. The American golfer and sportswear brand announced that the partnership, which has been running for nearly three decades, would be coming to an end.

The deal proved incredibly lucrative for the golfer, as well, as it saw him rake in some $US500 million ($AU744 million) over its course.

Woods posted the following statement to social media: “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate enough to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” read the statement. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I personally want to thank him, along with the other Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter.”

Nike also posted confirming the news with the message: “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.”

Nike’s sponsorship of Woods began when he was 20 years old in 1995 and saw the golfer become one of the most successful sportsmen ever. It also saw him feature in several iconic TV Ads for the brand.

Nike also stuck through Woods during some turbulent episodes in his private life. Following news of extramarital affairs, which resulted in Woods divorcing his then-wife Elin Nordegren, brands such as Accenture, AT&T, Gatorade, and General Motors completely ended their sponsorship deals while Nike and Electronic Arts stuck by the golfer.

In May, the Wests Tigers confirmed that Brydens Lawyers will end their one-million-dollar partnership with the club at the end of the 2024 season.

The law firm first joined the club in 2015 and upgraded to a principal shirtfront partnership in 2016. In an official statement shared to the Tigers’ website today, it was announced the relationship would be coming to a close.

Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson thanked the Sydney based firm for its loyalty over the years. “This club has faced several challenges on and off the field over this time, but the one constant throughout has been the unwavering support from Brydens Lawyers,” he said.

The news came amid a period of unrest for the struggling club. In December last year, former Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis, who also happens to be the principal of Brydens Lawyers, was ousted from the club in dramatic fashion following an internal review commissioned by major shareholder Holman Barnes. Following the fallout, there was much debate surrounding the future of the firm’s connection with the club past the end of their existing deal. NRL journo Phil Rothfield officially broke the news, reporting in a column in The Daily Telegraph that he had seen a scathing two-page letter penned by Hagipantelis and addressed to Tigers’ head of corporate partnerships, Nathan Russell (who was not involved in Hagipantelis’ exit), that announced the end of the relationship between the law firm and the club. Rothfield was reportedly advised by News Corp to remove the letter from the piece to avoid defamatory ramifications. “You should see the unedited version of the letter,” Rothfield told Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast. He did report large chunks of the final letter in which Hagipantelis referred to the review as a “sham” and called key stakeholders at the club “cowards”. “The disgraceful events of 12 December last year impacted significantly and adversely on the relationship of Brydens Lawyers and Wests Tigers given the disrespectful way I, as Chairman of Wests Tigers, was treated by the representatives of the Club’s stakeholders,” Hagipantelis reportedly wrote in the letter. “Despite such despicable conduct, I continued with my commitment to the current contractual arrangements as opposed to terminating same, a course adopted by another high-profile sponsor”. “I felt that the honourable thing to do was to fulfil my current obligations, although honour is a quality that does not seem to permeate throughout the upper echelons of the Wests Tigers ownership”. Within the letter, Hagipantelis reportedly claims that Richardson did not make himself available to discuss the future of the partnership. “Recent events have compounded the concerns which I have held with respect to the continuing relationship of Brydens Lawyers and Wests Tigers,” he wrote. “Firstly, the distinct lack of engagement by your CEO in our discussions with respect to the continuation of our sponsorship is most disconcerting”. “In my experience, which is very extensive, the CEO of any club or community organisation would become intrinsically involved in discussions with the Major Sponsor when negotiating a sponsorship agreement. Most CEOs would regard this engagement as being important. Obviously, yours does not”. The end of the relationship left the Tigers in the hunt for a new principal front-of-short sponsor ahead of the kick-off of the 2025 season, and just a few weeks ago, that call was answered with Pepper Money signing on as the club’s major sponsor for the next three seasons.

In October, it was announced that NIKE, Inc, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) had signed a 12-year extension of their global outfitting, merchandising, marketing and content partnership that solidifies NIKE, Inc. as the exclusive on-court uniform and apparel provider for the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League until at least 2037.

As part of the deal, NIKE, Inc. will extend its rights over 12 additional seasons to design and manufacture NBA, WNBA and G League uniforms, on-court apparel, and fan apparel, furthering its commitment to grow and improve the sport of basketball for the next generation.

“Nike has always been more than a league sponsor — we’re a strategic partner with an unwavering commitment to growing the game, alongside the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League,” said Elliott Hill, NIKE, Inc. president and CEO. “Our collective power, global reach and genuine love for the game will only continue to create new pathways and opportunities for players and fans”.

New content initiatives highlight the global extension, a comprehensive commitment to grassroots basketball, as well as the continued development of a joint membership program that delivers benefits to fans of the brands through distinctive products, content and experiences. As the biggest champion of the women’s game, NIKE, Inc. is also deepening its investment in the WNBA.

“Nike is inextricably linked to basketball and has helped fuel the growth and innovation around our sport for decades,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “With an added focus on youth basketball, our expanded partnership will create even more opportunities for aspiring players to learn and compete at all levels and for fans of all ages to engage with the NBA and WNBA”.

“Since our league’s inception, Nike has committed to a shared vision for girls and women’s basketball,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “Our continued partnership is an opportunity to fortify avenues for development and enhance touchpoints across our dynamic fanbase while globally showcasing the WNBA”.

NIKE, Inc. and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) also extended its group license agreement making NIKE, Inc. an official partner of the NBPA.

“We’re excited to renew our partnership with Nike and continue to showcase our players’ efforts on and off the court,” said NBPA executive director, Andre Iguodala. “This partnership highlights the reach, influence, and impact of our members, driving basketball fandom and inspiring millions of people around the world.”

The renewal follows the eight-year global outfitting, merchandising, marketing and content partnership struck in 2015, which made NIKE, Inc. the official on-court outfitter beginning with the 2017-18 NBA season. Nike has been an NBA partner since 1992, a marketing partner of the WNBA since its inception in 1997 and a marketing partner of the NBA G League since the 2017-18 season.

In August, Perth Wildcats locked in a three-year extension to its partnership with HIF, making it the longest-standing recognised partnership in NBL history, reaching 15 years.

As part of the deal, HIF will once again provide giveaways to Wildcats fans and members and celebrate inclusion by supporting the NBL Pride Round as the official game-day partner. Its logo will also have a prime place on the back of playing and training jerseys.

As the Wildcats prepare for their historic pre-season tour of Japan and get set to take centre stage at HoopsFest in Perth, HIF Chief Executive Officer Justin James said he was excited to be re-signing for an additional three years as a Diamond Partner with the club. “Partnerships between brands lasting 15 years is incredibly rare. Our enduring relationship is a testament to the consistent alignment we see between HIF as a not-for-profit, West Australian-based health fund, putting our members first – and the Wildcat’s ‘Stronger as One’ philosophy engrained with their fans and broader WA community,” James said.

In July, Football Australia and Allianz Australia announced a new multi-year partnership, with Allianz becoming the official insurance partner of Football Australia and the national teams, including the Subway Socceroos, Matildas, Youth Teams, CommBank Pararoos, and CommBank ParaMatildas.

This partnership represented a significant investment into the ongoing growth and development of Australian football.

Globally, Allianz has a history of supporting football, stadiums, and other major sporting initiatives. This partnership underscores Allianz’s commitment to supporting the community, and promoting social inclusion through sport, aligning with Football Australia’s values and vision. Allianz has held partnerships with Bayern FC and Allianz Stadium (Sydney Football Stadium).

“We are delighted to welcome Allianz to the growing Football Australia family. Their commitment to inclusivity and community empowerment mirrors our own values and vision for football in Australia. This partnership will not only provide crucial support for our national teams but also inspire the next generation of Australian talent. We look forward to a successful and collaborative partnership,” said James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia. “Allianz joins a suite of other commercial partners who have partnered with Football Australia over the last four years. We are delighted to add another global brand to our network of strong partnerships, further enhancing our ability to grow the game and support our teams,” added Johnson. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Football Australia, further highlighting our global commitment to sport and the incredible value it brings to the communities in which we operate. This partnership is a natural fit for us, given Allianz’s global family of stadiums and our commitment to football internationally. We believe sport promotes diversity, supports mental and physical health, and fosters a sense of unity and belonging. Through this partnership with Football Australia, we hope to inspire future generations of footballers,” said Richard Feledy, managing director of Allianz Australia. This partnership will see Allianz’s logo featured on the training and off-field apparel of the Subway Socceroos, Matildas, CommBank ParaMatildas, and CommBank Pararoos teams. Allianz Australia continues its strong support for para-athletes as the official partner of the CommBank ParaMatildas and CommBank Pararoos.

In July, Cadbury and Rugby Australia announced that the brand is recommitting to its long-term partnership with Australia’s National Rugby Team, the Wallabies, extending their sponsorship as a principal partner through to 2030.

Initially starting in 2021 as a five-year agreement, this extension underscores Cadbury’s unwavering commitment to supporting Rugby in Australia. This announcement followed closely on the heels of Cadbury’s recent expansion of its sponsorship of the Wallaroos, further cementing its dedication to both men’s and women’s Rugby.

Cadbury’s sponsorship of Australian sport not only represents a significant financial investment but also highlights its positive impact in encouraging and enabling participation in sport from grassroots to elite levels. Participation across Rugby has continually grown since 2022 in a positive trend for increasing engagement boosted by community and school-based initiatives.

In line with its advocacy campaign, the extension of the Wallabies sponsorship through to 2030 aligns perfectly with Cadbury’s commitment to fostering growth and development in Rugby. Additionally, Cadbury announced that it will provide $50,000 in equipment grants through its Cadbury Club of the Year Award program. The award recognises clubs that create a positive impact on the community through Rugby and are leading the way by creating welcoming, safe, and inclusive environments for their members and the wider community.

“We are incredibly excited to extend our partnership with Cadbury. Cadbury’s commitment during our partnership has been instrumental in the growth of Rugby in Australia. This extended commitment will allow us to continue to invest in all areas of the game, developing our programs, supporting our players, and inspiring the next generation of rugby talent. We look forward to achieving great things together,” said Phil Waugh, CEO of Rugby Australia.

“At Cadbury, we believe in the power of generosity and we see sport as a force that unites communities and inspires future generations. Over the past decade, we have invested over $50 million into Australian sport at all levels and have witnessed increased engagement and participation across the board, particularly among women. Extending our sponsorship of the Wallabies aligns with our brand values and our commitment to promoting an active and inclusive lifestyle. We are proud to support Rugby Australia and look forward to the exciting journey, strengthening the bond between rugby and its fans while supporting the growth of the game,” said Darren O’Brien, president of Mondelēz International in Australia, New Zealand and Japan and custodians of Cadbury.

Cadbury’s partnership with Rugby Australia has already seen significant achievements, and this extension promises even more exciting developments in the years to come, especially with the upcoming British and Irish Lions Tour next year and home Rugby World Cups in 2027 for the Wallabies and in 2029 for the Wallaroos.

In June, it was announced that the partnership between the NBL and Hungry Jack’s will continue for an additional five seasons, with the Home of the Whopper continuing as the competition’s Naming Rights Partner. Hungry Jack’s has been an integral part of the NBL’s rapid growth, helping it become a world-class sports entertainment product and the second-best basketball competition outside of the NBA.

In a major win for fans, the hugely popular and successful Hungry Jack’s free cheeseburgers promotion will return, with all fans in the venue and everyone in the respective state receiving a Hungry Jack’s free cheeseburger if the away team misses two consecutive free throws. The new deal will see Hungry Jack’s remain partner of the NBL until at least the end of the 2028/29 season.

“Hungry Jack’s is a much loved and truly iconic Australian brand and it has stood with us through thick and thin. We simply wouldn’t be where we are today without the unwavering support and commitment of Jack Cowin and the Hungry Jack’s team, and we thank them for their loyalty,” NBL CEO, David Stevenson, said.

“While our partnership is longstanding, we feel this is just the beginning and we have much still to achieve together. We look forward to Hungry Jack’s helping the NBL continue to be the fastest growing sports organisation in Australia,” NBL chief commercial officer, Adam Richardson, said.

The Hungry Jack’s NBL is coming off a bumper 2023/24 season, with broadcast ratings across the entire season increasing by 26%, including a more than 27% jump during the Finals. More than a million fans walked through the gates for the first time since 1996 despite far fewer games being played, with 1,097,455 (in 154 games), which was third all-time behind 1994 (1,127,033 in 198 games) and 1995 (1,097,678 in 201 games).

“Hungry Jack’s looks forward to continuing our successful and enjoyable partnership with the NBL,” Hungry Jack’s chief marketing officer, Scott Baird, said. “The partnership with the NBL integrates our two organisations and plays an integral part in growing the sport of basketball in Australia as we grow our network of restaurants in every state and territory. The Hungry Jack’s NBL is thriving, and we are proud of our association with this great sport”.