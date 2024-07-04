Cadbury Deepens Rugby Roots With Wallabies Extension To 2030 & $50K Grants Program For Local Clubs

Cadbury and Rugby Australia have announced that the brand is recommitting to its long-term partnership with Australia’s National Rugby Team, the Wallabies, extending their sponsorship as a principal partner through to 2030.

Initially starting in 2021 as a five-year agreement, this extension underscores Cadbury’s unwavering commitment to supporting Rugby in Australia. This announcement follows closely on the heels of Cadbury’s recent expansion of its sponsorship of the Wallaroos, further cementing its dedication to both men’s and women’s Rugby.

Cadbury’s sponsorship of Australian sport not only represents a significant financial investment but also highlights its positive impact in encouraging and enabling participation in sport from grassroots to elite levels. Participation across Rugby has continually grown since 2022 in a positive trend for increasing engagement boosted by community and school-based initiatives.

In line with its advocacy campaign, the extension of the Wallabies sponsorship through to 2030 aligns perfectly with Cadbury’s commitment to fostering growth and development in Rugby. Additionally, Cadbury announced that it will provide $50,000 in equipment grants through its Cadbury Club of the Year Award program. The award recognises clubs that create a positive impact on the community through Rugby and are leading the way by creating welcoming, safe, and inclusive environments for their members and the wider community.

“We are incredibly excited to extend our partnership with Cadbury. Cadbury’s commitment during our partnership has been instrumental in the growth of Rugby in Australia. This extended commitment will allow us to continue to invest in all areas of the game, developing our programs, supporting our players, and inspiring the next generation of rugby talent. We look forward to achieving great things together,” said Phil Waugh, CEO of Rugby Australia.

“At Cadbury, we believe in the power of generosity and we see sport as a force that unites communities and inspires future generations. Over the past decade, we have invested over $50 million into Australian sport at all levels and have witnessed increased engagement and participation across the board, particularly among women. Extending our sponsorship of the Wallabies aligns with our brand values and our commitment to promoting an active and inclusive lifestyle. We are proud to support Rugby Australia and look forward to the exciting journey, strengthening the bond between rugby and its fans while supporting the growth of the game,” said Darren O’Brien, president of Mondelēz International in Australia, New Zealand and Japan and custodians of Cadbury.

Key Highlights of the Extended Sponsorship:

Continued support for both the Wallabies and Wallaroos as a principal partner of both teams, ensuring the development of Rugby across both men’s and women’s teams.

Increased investment in grassroots programs to inspire and nurture young talent.

Enhanced fan engagement initiatives to bring supporters closer to the action and the players.

A commitment to promoting the values of teamwork, resilience, and community through the sport of Rugby.

Cadbury’s partnership with Rugby Australia has already seen significant achievements, and this extension promises even more exciting developments in the years to come, especially with the upcoming British and Irish Lions Tour next year and home Rugby World Cups in 2027 for the Wallabies and in 2029 for the Wallaroos.

Both Cadbury and Rugby Australia are dedicated to creating memorable experiences for fans and providing unparalleled support to players on and off the field. Finally, fans and brand ambassadors like Wallaby Nic White will bring a new Cheer & A Half campaign to life at the upcoming Wallabies games to honour the volunteers who donate their time to community sport at over 200 local Rugby clubs nationwide.