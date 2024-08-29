Spotlight On Sponsors: Perth Wildcats Secure Longest Partnership In NBL History

As the Paralympics kick off today, the sporting world is alight with news, and the sponsorship arm is no different.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world… let’s dive in!

Zeller x South East Melbourne Phoenix

Zeller have announced a brand-new partnership with the NBL’s South East Melbourne Phoenix, joining the club as a major sponsor across the next two seasons. The fintech provider will have its logo emblazoned on the back of the South East Melbourne Phoenix jerseys for the next two seasons, above the players’ numbers.

“This partnership between two teams born in Victoria and looking to make a stamp nationally is a no-brainer and we’re excited to have Zeller on board for the next two years,” Greer said. “It’s a true show of faith in what the Phoenix are building and we look forward to having success in a jersey that Zeller is proudly featured on,” said Phoenix CEO, Tommy Greer.

“Supporting growing businesses, clubs, and organisations is part of Zeller’s DNA. From providing community basketball clubs with a more affordable EFTPOS solution to this new partnership with the Phoenix, Zeller is proud to play a small part in facilitating commerce in Australian sports” said Ben Pfisterer, CEO and co-founder of Zeller. “As a rapidly growing business ourselves, we’re inspired by the Phoenix’s success and look forward to partnering with them as they play towards the NBL25 championship”.

HIF x Perth Wildcats

Perth Wildcats have locked in a three-year extension to its partnership with HIF, making it the longest-standing recognised partnership in NBL history, reaching 15 years.

HIF will once again provide giveaways to Wildcats fans and members and celebrate inclusion by supporting the NBL Pride Round as the official game-day partner. Its logo will also have a prime place on the back of playing and training jerseys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIF Australia (@hif_australia)

As the Wildcats prepare for their historic pre-season tour of Japan and get set to take centre stage at HoopsFest in Perth, HIF Chief Executive Officer Justin James said he was excited to be re-signing for an additional three years as a Diamond Partner with the club. “Partnerships between brands lasting 15 years is incredibly rare. Our enduring relationship is a testament to the consistent alignment we see between HIF as a not-for-profit, West Australian-based health fund, putting our members first – and the Wildcat’s ‘Stronger as One’ philosophy engrained with their fans and broader WA community,” James said.

DP World x Freemantle Dockers

Fremantle Football Club has elevated DP World from Platinum Partner to Premier Partner status, marking a significant milestone in the Club’s ongoing partnership with the global smart logistics provider.

This elevation extends DP World’s current partnership for an additional year until the end of 2026, supporting both Fremantle Football Club’s AFL and AFLW teams and further cementing their role as a cornerstone partner within the Freo family.

As part of this enhanced partnership, DP World will continue to feature prominently on both the AFLW and AFL shorts, with the addition of the top back of guernsey logo for women’s in 2024 and men’s in 2025. Additionally, DP World will support the installation of a unique shipping container at Fremantle’s training base at Cockburn to provide shelter and enhance fan experience until the completion of the Club’s current expansion project. After its use at the training base, the shipping container will be repurposed for community initiatives, ensuring it continues to benefit Fremantle fans long into the future.

Simon Garlick, CEO, Fremantle Dockers, said this partnership is not just about logos on guernseys; it’s about shared values and a mutual vision for enriching our communities and driving innovation. “DP World has been a pivotal part of our journey in recent years, and we are thrilled to elevate them to Premier Partner status”.

“Their commitment to innovation and community mirrors our own, and together, we aim to push the boundaries of what is possible, both on and off the field,” Garlick said. “This partnership is a testament to our shared dedication to creating meaningful connections and fostering an inclusive environment for all our fans”.

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, aims to inspire and create lasting impacts within the communities served by both Freo and DP World. “Becoming the Premier Partner of the Fremantle Dockers is an exciting step forward which cements our strong relationship and we are proud that they share our vision for community engagement and innovation,” Hilton said.

“Our joint efforts will not only enhance the experience for fans but also bring about positive change in the communities we serve”.

Tapedesign x Western United

Western United Football Club and Tapedesign Australia have announced the renewal of their existing partnership for a fourth consecutive season.

Tapedesign have played a pivotal role in enhancing the performance of our A-League Men and Women players through supplying grip socks to all players for training and matchday. The brand will continue its support as a player sponsor to A-Leagues goalkeepers Chloe Lincoln and Tom Heward-Belle alongside matchday signage. Western United fans can also enjoy 25 per cent off Tapedesign Australia products.

For the first time, Tapedesign and Western United will collaborate on October 10 with players wearing green Tapedesign socks at training to promote World Mental Health Day, with green the colour representation for mental health.

“It is fantastic to extend our partnership with Tapedesign Australia for a fourth season. It has become a special relationship in the past couple of seasons with Director Blerton Belica becoming part of the A-League Women coaching staff as well. We are grateful for the support Blerton and the broader organisation continue to provide our players,” said Western United commercial partnerships executive, Nathan Perrone.

“We’re incredibly proud and grateful to continue our partnership with Western United for a fourth season. Being involved with a club that shares our vales and commitment to excellence has been truly rewarding. Seeing our grip socks enhance player performance and now joining forces for initiatives like World Mental Health Day makes this partnership even more meaningful. We’re honoured to support the club’s ongoing success on the field and in the community,” said Tapedesign Australia director, Blerton Belica.

Tangerine x Melbourne Renegades

Tangerine is joining the Melbourne Renegades, with the 2024/25 season the first of a multi-year agreement between the Big Bash club and Tangerine as a Platinum Partner. The major sponsorship is the first foray into cricket for the brand and is a milestone in the telco’s increasing market share.

The Renegades playing kit will feature the Tangerine logo on the sleeve this season, with Tangerine as the exclusive telco category sponsor. To welcome the partnership, the telco has planned campaign activities to be rolled out across the season, celebrating the much-loved Australian summer sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tangerine (@tangerinetelecom)

“Cricket is connected to family and friends and summer moments, for so many Australians, including the team at Tangerine. Spending sunny weekends together with the cricket on at home on the TV, streamed across devices, in the car. Having a hit at the beach or the park. We like to think we’re in the business of connecting Aussies to the things they love – including cricket,” said Tangerine founder and CEO Andrew Branson.

“The Renegades share our values of giving Aussies and families a great product, to enjoy on weekends and holiday time. Plus, they’re in a high-performance industry that relies on digital technology to analyse that performance, they know how important digital is to not just the fans watching, but to the business of sport. We know our customers love summer sport, and we’re really excited to get behind it on their behalf as well. We’ll be doing a lot of watching and talking about Big Bash this Summer. It’s going to be a great season!”

Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten said the team is thrilled to welcome Tangerine as a WBBL and BBL Platinum Partner. “This partnership is about merging high-performance, in cricket and connectivity, and aligning on our businesses’ values of serving up entertaining, easy-going, down-to-earth, and excellent customer experiences.” he said.

“Starting this new chapter with Tangerine is an exciting opportunity for us. Just as they’re bringing something new and refreshing to the telco space, we’re eager to bring that same fresh energy and innovation this season”.