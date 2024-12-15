AO & Piper-Heidsieck Partnership Extended Until 2027

Piper-Heidsieck has re-signed as the Official Champagne of the Australian Open.

After six successful years in partnership, the new deal spans another three years and ensures Piper-Heidsieck will remain an AO favourite until at least 2027.

In celebrating the Champagne House’s close bond with Australian tennis lovers and ongoing investment in Australia – the House’s largest export market – the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Bar will return to its iconic location on Rod Laver Arena Terrace.

The Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Kiosk can be found at Garden Square, while the Piper-Heidsieck Dressing Room is an exclusive destination for the lucky guests sitting on-court.

Piper-Heidsieck will also be integrated into the coveted members-only venue, Club 1905. This summer, the premium Champagne house will ‘Twist the Script’, bringing to life the stories of how Piper-Heidsieck has always been doing things differently and defying convention over the course of its history.

Piper-Heidsieck’s ambassador line-up for AO 2025 includes Aussie tennis star Thanasi Kokkinakis, and Canadian tennis personality and actor Ayan Broomfield.

For Kokkinakis, AO 2025 will mark 10 years since he burst onto the tennis scene as a teenager. He’s since overcome multiple injury setbacks to become a Grand Slam champion – having captured the hearts and minds of Australians in his incredible doubles run with Nick Kyrgios in 2022.

A regular on the tennis scene, firstly as a player and now as an emerging star of fashion, business and charity, Broomfield works tirelessly through her foundation to provide tennis equipment for underprivileged youth.

Piper-Heidsieck’s partnership renewal follows a record-breaking AO 2024, both in terms of fans through the gates at Melbourne Park and champagne sales. In total, 52,000 flutes of Piper-Heidsieck were poured at the AO 2024, more than doubling the previous mark of 25,000 flutes at AO 2023.

“From the vibrant energy at the Piper-Heidsieck bar to the celebratory toasts in our champions’ post-victory press conferences, Piper-Heidsieck has become a symbol of the fun and excitement that defines the Australian Open,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

“We’re thrilled to continue this partnership, ensuring the Piper-Heidsieck will flow at AO 2025 and beyond.”

“We are delighted to bring the bold spirit of Piper-Heidsieck back to the Australian Open and continue to offer tennis fans not only a taste of our champagne but a refined experience they will remember forever,” said chairman and CEO of Piper-Heidsieck Damien Lafaurie.

“The partnership with Piper-Heidsieck feels natural to me. They’re about doing things differently and celebrating boldness… I don’t think anyone could argue that fits my personality both on and off the court,” Kokkinakis said.

“It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years since I made my debut here. Hopefully, by the end of the tournament, there will be a moment to celebrate with family and friends and toast with a glass of Piper-Heidsieck!”