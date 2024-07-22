Football Australia And Allianz Australia Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Football Australia and Allianz Australia have announced a new multi-year partnership, with Allianz becoming the official insurance partner of Football Australia and the national teams, including the Subway Socceroos, Matildas, Youth Teams, CommBank Pararoos, and CommBank ParaMatildas.

This partnership represents a significant investment into the ongoing growth and development of Australian football.

Globally, Allianz has a history of supporting football, stadiums, and other major sporting initiatives. This partnership underscores Allianz’s commitment to supporting the community, and promoting social inclusion through sport, aligning with Football Australia’s values and vision. Allianz has held partnerships with Bayern FC and Allianz Stadium (Sydney Football Stadium).

“We are delighted to welcome Allianz to the growing Football Australia family. Their commitment to inclusivity and community empowerment mirrors our own values and vision for football in Australia. This partnership will not only provide crucial support for our national teams but also inspire the next generation of Australian talent. We look forward to a successful and collaborative partnership,” said James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia.

“Allianz joins a suite of other commercial partners who have partnered with Football Australia over the last four years. We are delighted to add another global brand to our network of strong partnerships, further enhancing our ability to grow the game and support our teams,” added Johnson.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Football Australia, further highlighting our global commitment to sport and the incredible value it brings to the communities in which we operate. This partnership is a natural fit for us, given Allianz’s global family of stadiums and our commitment to football internationally. We believe sport promotes diversity, supports mental and physical health, and fosters a sense of unity and belonging. Through this partnership with Football Australia, we hope to inspire future generations of footballers,” said Richard Feledy, managing director of Allianz Australia.

This partnership will see Allianz’s logo featured on the training and off-field apparel of the Subway Socceroos, Matildas, CommBank ParaMatildas, and CommBank Pararoos teams.

Allianz Australia continues its strong support for para-athletes as the official partner of the CommBank ParaMatildas and CommBank Pararoos.

The announcement of this partnership sets the stage for a major Allianz Australia Paris 2024 marketing campaign, which will launch prior to the Matildas’ opening match at the Olympic Games on 25 July.