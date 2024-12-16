Zurich Australia Invests In Extended Partnership With Wests Tigers

Zurich Financial Services Australia (Zurich) have announced the extension of its partnership with the National Rugby League (NRL) Wests Tigers until the end of the 2027 season.

Zurich has partnered with the Wests Tigers since 2022, when it acquired naming rights for the club’s training and administrative facility, ‘the Zurich Centre’. This partnership expanded to include sponsorship of the women’s team for two seasons, followed by sponsorship of the men’s team in 2024.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with the Wests Tigers for a further three seasons following two successful years working closely together on several important initiatives,” said Linda Griffin, head of brand, marketing and corporate affairs at Zurich.

“Together we have provided players with access to world-class facilities through the Zurich Centre and driven impactful community programs such as ‘Grassroots to Greatness’, supplying $23,000 worth of football equipment to junior league clubs around Australia,” Griffin said.

As part of the partnership, Zurich’s logo will continue to feature on the front of Wests Tigers women’s jerseys and the sleeve of the men’s jerseys.

“Our relationship with Zurich has strengthened year on year and we are delighted to see this partnership continue to grow. First it was the Zurich Centre, and then an increased involvement with our women’s team, and now Zurich will be on our NRL jerseys as well for the next three seasons,” said Shane Richardson, chief executive officer at Wests Tigers.

“We take great pride in linking the Wests Tigers name with such a globally recognisable brand as Zurich,” Richardson said.